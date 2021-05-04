Makarand Karanjkar joins Wohler as CEO and CTO

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that Makarand Karanjkar will be joining as CEO and CTO, effective immediately. Mr. Karanjkar is joining from a leadership position at Amazon, has previous experience at Dolby and brings a wealth of technical and engineering expertise to Wohler. Wohler's current CEO & CFO, Michael Kelly, will retain the CFO role and has been named Chairman of the Board.



Over the past 2 years Wohler has been intensely market focused in developing new IP based products that incorporate the latest broadcast formats, meeting the changing needs of the industry. Their iAM-12G-SDI was the first in-rack monitor to offer optional Dolby ATMOS decoding using a software only solution. This has already become an industry standard being adopted by major networks and streaming services across the globe. Their latest iVAM range of AV monitors and the iAM-12G-SDI now include HDR detection and are the first industry in-rack monitors to offer the option of true 'hitless' 2022-7. With a strong technical background, Mr. Karanjkar will continue to drive Wohler's strategic roadmap that has seen the release of these market-leading solutions for the broadcast and associated industries.



"With a strong brand built on customer trust and solid engineering, Wohler is well positioned to continue to offer exciting market leading products and solutions," Mr. Karanjkar said. "As the industry transitions to IP workflows, I look forward to building on this momentum and working closely with our customers to offer the next generation of innovative, scalable monitoring products."



