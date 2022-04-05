MaKayla L. Booker is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MaKayla L. Booker is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Executive for her outstanding business achievements and acknowledgment of her work with Wall Street Juniors and Candy Lady Vending.

A self-proclaimed serial entrepreneur, and successful founder and operator, MaKayla L. Booker has taken her passion for economic empowerment and social action to new heights. Ms. Booker specializes in research, organizational behavior and management, and is an expert team motivator.

MaKayla L. Booker

Founded in 2018, Ms. Booker serves as the Founder and CEO of Wall Street Juniors, a non-profit organization operating out of Atlanta, GA. Its mission is to teach financial literacy to underserved communities by hosting events, presentations, seminars, and workshops. They also offer virtual events and welcome all age groups interested in learning more about financial wellness. Some of their programs include the Reader's Bank, WSJ Journal, and the GIFTDi Academy.

In addition to Wall Street Juniors, Ms. Booker also is an operator of Candy Lady Vending Company. Because of her success in the vending machine business, Ms. Booker offers a Master Class for others to open their own concession, micro-market, candy machine, and vending machine services. "Vend Like a Boss" Master Class is available online at www.candyladyvending.com.

In pursuit of higher education, Ms. Booker earned her Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies and Human Learning and Development from Georgia State University in 2019. During her time at Georgia State, she served on the Student Alumni Board of Directors and made the President's List from 2016 to 2019. She later earned her Master of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis from Saint Joseph's University in 2021.

Ms. Booker believes that leaders aren't born as leaders; instead, they fight through challenges and emerge the other side having learned these skills. She attributes her success to turning challenges into motivation and never giving up. She dedicates this honorable recognition in loving memory of Chakanah China, Linwood Mills III, Kaaylon Pamplin, Spencer, Keyshawn Cooley, and Christine Corbett. In her free time, she enjoys reading, studying Spanish, and shopping.

For more information, visit www.wallstreetjr.org.

