Make a Great Video and Win Prizes Worth up to $18,000 in Zhiyun's Top Player Video Challenge

Prizes include the Nikon Z6 camera, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, Zhiyun WEEBIL LAB Master Package, Zhiyun WEEBIL LAB Creator Package as well as a huge range of great equipment from other sponsors, plus generous cash prizes. In addition, Zhiyun will promote the best winning entries online and even in offline exhibitions.

Zhiyun CRANE 2 Empowers your Creativity

Update the firmware of CRANE 2 and get ready to win by exploring the creativity of Zhiyun CRANE 2 and Zhiyun effects. The "Breathing Effect" provides a great naturalistic stabilizing effect by synchronizing your lens to your movement naturally without being too mechanical. Full-Range POV breaks through the limits of traditional 45-degree POV to allow 360-degree synchronous movement on all three axes of the gimbal, creating an intense immersive experience for the viewer. Zhiyun's Vortex effect adds to the common 360-degree pan axis rotation by also changing the angle of the roll axis, adding dynamic movement to barrel shots and opening up limitless new creation possibilities. The new firmware also allows CRANE 2 to be compatible with Nikon Z6&Z7 for camera control and parameters adjustment. Zhiyun's CRANE 2, with the newest firmware, makes all these powerful effects possible and makes it easy for any video maker to produce eye-catching professional quality video and explore their own creativity.

Get ready to win

Entries must be submitted before August 31st, and winners will be announced on September 9th . Please visit Zhiyun's website to carefully read the submission criteria and find out more information about this competition: https://lightollector.zhiyun-tech.com/activity?id=256

About Zhiyun

Zhiyun Tech is a pioneer and a world leader in gimbals and stabilizers for both professional filmmakers and personal video creators. Zhiyun's innovative solutions and dedication to delivering products that go beyond customers' expectations strengthen the belief that everyone can be an excellent filmmaker with the right gimbal to equip with their shooting device. Learn more about Zhiyun Tech at www.zhiyun-tech.com or check us out on Facebook:@ZhiyunGlobal or follow us on Instagram: @Zhiyun_Tech



