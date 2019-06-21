Make a Splash: Waterfront Activities to Enjoy at WatermarkPointe Condos in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Surrounded by winding walking paths, ribbons of tranquil beach, and breathtaking views of the Long Island Sound, the stunning Westchester condominiums at WatermarkPointe are ideal for those who love spending time at the beach. With access to an array of nearby Marinas and Yacht Clubs, the only choice you'll have to make is whether to spend a day at the water, or a day on the water.

Incredible waterfront location. Featuring thirty-two luxurious new condominiums overlooking the Long Island Sound, the WatermarkPointe Beachfront Collection is your ultimate Westchester waterfront dream home. Located on a serene peninsula at the end of Davenport Neck, WatermarkPointe's gated property is characterized by laid-back sophistication.

Boating and Sailing. Love spending time on the water? Don't let traveling a long distance put a damper on a perfect day of boating or sailing. At WatermarkPointe, there's no need to leave your boat far from home! Dock your boat at nearby Glen Island Yacht Club, Huguenot Yacht Club, Imperial Yacht Club, Castaways Yacht Club, or Neptune Marina!

Make a Splash. Swimming is an excellent source of exercise, perfect for building endurance, toning muscles, and building strength, not to mention enjoyable! At WatermarkPointe residents can choose from a refreshing swim in the Long Island Sound or a dip in the outdoor heated pool overlooking the beach. Swim laps while taking in a gorgeous waterview, or simply cool down after an invigorating workout in the fully-equipped fitness center.

Water Aerobics. Looking for a low-impact workout? Water aerobics is perfect for people of all ages and levels of fitness! With natural resistance from the water as well as a degree of weightlessness, participants can build strength while keeping cool and comfortable. Look up some water aerobics routines online and organize an impromptu workout session with friends and neighbors!

About WatermarkPointe

WatermarkPointe New Rochelle condos are high-end, luxury condominiums offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy waterfront living while being close to Manhattan. A strong, hands-on Westchester builder/developer, National Realty & Development Corp, whose diverse background encompasses residential, commercial and retail projects throughout the Northeast, is fully dedicated to creating a spectacular waterfront residential lifestyle.

