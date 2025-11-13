Make-A-Wish America Announces 2025 Chris Greicius Celebrity Award Winners

Ketel Marte, Kevin Moss, Mark Rober, Philadelphia Eagles, Post Malone, and Wheel of Fortune were honored for their extraordinary commitment to wish kids fighting critical illnesses

PHOENIX, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish is proud to announce six new recipients of the Chris Greicius Celebrity Award, honoring those who have gone above and beyond to advance our mission. These celebrities, entertainers, athletes, influencers, and industry partners have made a lasting impact on wish kids and their families, bringing hope and joy to children fighting critical illnesses. Many of these children credit their wish with giving them strength and resilience and go on to survive and thrive long after their wish is granted.

This year's recipients are:

Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks : Ketel Marte's generosity and connection with wish kids have made a lasting impact in Arizona. He goes out of his way to welcome kids as honorary team members, spending quality time and inspiring them to overcome challenges. In one memorable wish, Ketel embraced wish kid Ben, who faces rare genetic disorders, making him feel like part of the Diamondbacks family. Ketel's kindness and leadership extend beyond the field, motivating kids and their families to find strength and joy in the face of adversity.

: Ketel Marte's generosity and connection with wish kids have made a lasting impact in Arizona. He goes out of his way to welcome kids as honorary team members, spending quality time and inspiring them to overcome challenges. In one memorable wish, Ketel embraced wish kid Ben, who faces rare genetic disorders, making him feel like part of the Diamondbacks family. Ketel's kindness and leadership extend beyond the field, motivating kids and their families to find strength and joy in the face of adversity. Kevin Moss: Kevin Moss, MLB's Director of Community Affairs, has been the driving force behind the league's enduring partnership with Make-A-Wish. Inspired by his own son's wish experience, Moss brings a deeply personal perspective to his work, one that continues to shape his unwavering commitment to creating joyful, life-changing moments for wish kids and their families. Through his leadership and dedication to community impact, he has helped define some of MLB's most meaningful initiatives, reinforcing the league's role as a champion of hope, inclusion, and lasting memories.

Kevin Moss, MLB's Director of Community Affairs, has been the driving force behind the league's enduring partnership with Make-A-Wish. Inspired by his own son's wish experience, Moss brings a deeply personal perspective to his work, one that continues to shape his unwavering commitment to creating joyful, life-changing moments for wish kids and their families. Through his leadership and dedication to community impact, he has helped define some of MLB's most meaningful initiatives, reinforcing the league's role as a champion of hope, inclusion, and lasting memories. Mark Rober : Mark Rober has become a beloved wish granter through his hands-on, science-filled experiences at CrunchLabs. He hosts small group wishes, dedicating hours to each child and tailoring activities to their interests, whether it's building robots, conducting experiments, or exploring engineering challenges. Mark's team injects joy and creativity into every visit, and families leave with gifts, smiles, and memories that last a lifetime. Parents consistently praise Mark's authenticity and his ability to spark each child's curiosity and belief in what's possible.

: Mark Rober has become a beloved wish granter through his hands-on, science-filled experiences at CrunchLabs. He hosts small group wishes, dedicating hours to each child and tailoring activities to their interests, whether it's building robots, conducting experiments, or exploring engineering challenges. Mark's team injects joy and creativity into every visit, and families leave with gifts, smiles, and memories that last a lifetime. Parents consistently praise Mark's authenticity and his ability to spark each child's curiosity and belief in what's possible. Philadelphia Eagles : The Philadelphia Eagles have set a gold standard for wish granting, partnering with Make-A-Wish for over 15 years to deliver personalized, VIP experiences for wish kids. From behind-the-scenes stadium tours and locker room visits to game-day suites and meet-and-greets with players, the Eagles ensure every wish is a tailored experience. Their commitment is evident at every level of the organization, with players, coaches, and staff working together to make each child feel like a true superstar. The Eagles' dedication to community and giving back has brought hope and joy to countless families.

: The Philadelphia Eagles have set a gold standard for wish granting, partnering with Make-A-Wish for over 15 years to deliver personalized, VIP experiences for wish kids. From behind-the-scenes stadium tours and locker room visits to game-day suites and meet-and-greets with players, the Eagles ensure every wish is a tailored experience. Their commitment is evident at every level of the organization, with players, coaches, and staff working together to make each child feel like a true superstar. The Eagles' dedication to community and giving back has brought hope and joy to countless families. Post Malone : Post Malone's involvement with Make-A-Wish is marked by genuine kindness and a commitment to making each wish unforgettable. He takes time to connect with wish kids and their families, answering questions, sharing stories, and offering heartfelt encouragement. During a recent wish, Post spent quality time with Gunner backstage, signed memorabilia, and ensured the family received special merchandise and care throughout the concert. His team's attentiveness and Post's personal touch make every wish experience uplifting and memorable, reflecting his deep compassion for children facing critical illnesses.

: Post Malone's involvement with Make-A-Wish is marked by genuine kindness and a commitment to making each wish unforgettable. He takes time to connect with wish kids and their families, answering questions, sharing stories, and offering heartfelt encouragement. During a recent wish, Post spent quality time with Gunner backstage, signed memorabilia, and ensured the family received special merchandise and care throughout the concert. His team's attentiveness and Post's personal touch make every wish experience uplifting and memorable, reflecting his deep compassion for children facing critical illnesses. Wheel of Fortune: Wheel of Fortune has been a cherished wish destination for decades, consistently going above and beyond to create magical experiences for wish kids. The show's team works closely with Make-A-Wish to personalize every visit, from researching each child's favorite things to arranging special tapings and backstage tours. In one recent wish, the team rallied to host a private "Wheel of Wishes" show for wish kid Angel, ensuring she felt like a true star. Everyone's warmth and attention to detail left Angel with lifelong memories and a sense of belonging. Wheel of Fortune's ongoing partnership exemplifies the power of making every wish kid feel seen and celebrated.

"The Chris Greicius Celebrity Award honors those in the sports and entertainment world whose compassion and creativity have profoundly impacted the lives of children with critical illnesses," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "We recognize these extraordinary individuals not only for the joy they bring to wish kids, but for the awareness they raise and the hope they inspire. Their continued partnership helps us reach more families, build resilience in children, and turn moments of hardship into moments of strength and possibility."

Named in honor of Chris Greicius, the 7-year-old boy whose wish to become a police officer inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish in 1980, the Chris Greicius Celebrity Award has recognized outstanding contributors for more than 30 years. Since its inception, Make-A-Wish has granted over 390,000 wishes across the United States and its territories, with thousands of those involving unforgettable celebrity moments that have brought hope and strength to children facing critical illnesses.

To learn more and find out how you can get involved, visit wish.org.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 615,000 wishes worldwide; more than 390,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

