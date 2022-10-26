Make-A-Wish and My First Reading Club Partner to Give Children a World of Possibilities

Sold exclusively on Amazon, five dollars from each book subscription box will go toward granting wishes for children with critical illnesses

PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish has partnered with My First Reading Club, a children's book subscription box, in a joint effort to ignite imagination and creativity in children through early reading. Subscriptions for the My First Reading Club Wish Box will be sold exclusively on Amazon starting Oct. 26, and $5 from each subscription will be donated back to Make-A-Wish. The national partnership will help raise critical funds to continue to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses – many of whom credit their wish with helping them overcome their illness.

My First Reading Club Wish Box will be sold exclusively on Amazon starting Oct. 26.

"Books give children the tools they need to set their imagination free, much like the wish journey does for children battling a critical illness," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish America. "My First Reading Club and Make-A-Wish have the common focus of helping children create life-changing experiences through boundless curiosity, hope, and healing that can shape their future."

The uniquely branded and colorful box consists of a mix of high-quality books, including an activity book to inspire and entertain children of all ages. The subscription will also include a surprise gift each month and a wish story for an opportunity to learn more about Make-A-Wish – providing parents and caregivers with ways to engage and promote excitement about reading while giving back through the power of a wish.

"My First Reading Club is thrilled to expand our mission of improving childhood literacy in the United States through our partnership with Make-A-Wish," said Danny Schaefer, Founder and CEO of My First Reading Club. "Children receiving boxes will enjoy reading fantastic books and know that with each box, they are also helping grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses when they need it most."

My First Reading Club is for children ages from newborn to 12 years old. All books in the My First Reading Club Wish Box will be shipped the first week of each month.

To learn more about the My First Reading Club Wish Box, please visit https://www.amazon.com/MFRCWishBox

For more information about how to support Make-A-Wish, visit www.wish.org .

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

SOURCE Make-A-Wish Foundation of America