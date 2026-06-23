Make-A-Wish Celebrates Wish Alumni Whose Stories Reflect the Lasting Impact of a Wish

The national Starblazer Awards program celebrates previous wish recipients

whose lives and careers reflect hope and possibility

PHOENIX, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many children facing a critical illness, a wish is more than a joyful experience. It can become a source of hope, confidence, and lasting perspective during one of the hardest chapters of childhood. Today, Make-A-Wish® announces the return of its Starblazer Awards, opening nominations for the second year of the national recognition program honoring stellar wish alumni whose lives have been transformed into lifelong missions of impact and leadership in their industries, workplaces, and communities.

The Starblazer Awards spotlight wish alumni whose stories help show that a wish is not simply a moment of celebration. It can mark a turning point in how a child and their family navigate a medical journey. While Make-A-Wish is often misunderstood as an organization serving only children with terminal diagnoses, it grants wishes for children with critical illnesses across many diagnoses and stages of treatment. These stories help illuminate what wish families and research have long shown: a wish can bring hope, strengthen emotional well-being and leave a lasting imprint on how a child sees the future.

Nominations are now open, and the public is encouraged to nominate wish alumni who are making outstanding contributions to society. Anyone may submit a nomination, and alumni may also apply to be considered at wish.org/starblazer.

"The Starblazer Awards celebrate who these alumni are and all they continue to become," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "When former wish recipients share their stories, they remind us that a wish has a lasting impact and it can bring hope in the middle of uncertainty. It helps shape how a child sees their future and what they believe is possible."

The continued growth of the Starblazer Awards is made possible through the support of dedicated partners like Allied World, an award‑founding supporter of the program. Their investment helps expand national recognition for Starblazer Award recipients and reinforces the lasting impact of a wish beyond the wish itself.

Allied World is a proud partner of Make‑A‑Wish and has sponsored more than 50 wishes, in addition to providing children with access to family‑friendly entertainment experiences. As a Starblazer Award Founder, Allied World supports the role of wishes in helping children navigate their medical journeys and recognizes that these experiences can create lasting benefits for children and their families.

The Starblazer Awards program is also grateful for the generosity of other award‑founding donors, including Jim & Colleen Clark, Jeff & Anna Saplis, Michael Halle, the John Dawson Foundation, Paul & Angie Martino, the Montgomery Family, and Jeff & Jenny Wright and their family, whose support helps elevate the voices of wish alumni and advance the Make‑A‑Wish mission nationwide.

Future Starblazer Awards may be established by donors through the program. To learn more about the Starblazer Awards or to submit a nomination, visit wish.org/starblazer to learn more.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish helps children and families find hope and strength in the midst of a medical journey. Research shows that wishes can help improve emotional and physical well-being, strengthen resilience and help families cope with traumatic stress. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 650,000 wishes worldwide, including more than 400,000 in the U.S. and its territories. For more information about Make-A-Wish America or to help grant a wish, visit wish.org.

About Allied World

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. We operate under the brand Allied World and have supported clients, cedents and trading partners with thoughtful service and meaningful coverages since 2001. We are a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, and we benefit from a worldwide network of affiliated entities that allow us to think and respond in non-traditional ways. Our capital base is strong, our solutions anticipate rather than react to changing trends, and our teams are focused on establishing long-term relationships that are mutually beneficial.

SOURCE MAKE-A-WISH AMERICA