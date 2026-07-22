"Jacksepticeye" Announces Thankmas in partnership with Make-A-Wish® to Grant Life-Changing Wishes for Children with Critical Illnesses

Beloved creator-led fundraising initiative returns with Make-A-Wish as beneficiary and an expanded community campaign leading up to December's Thankmas livestream

PHOENIX, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creator Seán "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin today announced that Make-A-Wish will be the beneficiary of Thankmas 2026, the annual fundraising initiative that unites creators, brands and online communities to support charitable causes.

This year, Thankmas also includes Wishmas, a six-month season of giving that gives creators and fans more time to make an impact for children with critical illnesses. Through fundraising, livestreaming and digital content, communities can come together throughout the summer and fall before culminating at the annual Thankmas livestream in December.

The campaign is hosted on Tiltify, the creator fundraising platform that powers Thankmas, giving creators and communities the tools to start a fundraiser in minutes and turn any type of content into wish-granting impact. Supporters can learn more, donate or start a fundraiser at thankmas.tiltify.com.

For children facing a critical illness, a wish can provide hope, strength and a sense of normalcy. Research shows that wishes can build the emotional and physical strength needed to help children fight their illness and improve quality of life. But for every wish Make-A-Wish grants, two more children are still waiting for a wish.

"A wish is more than a moment. It creates lasting memories, brings families together and reminds them that joy is possible even in life's most difficult moments," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. " Wishmas is what happens when the incredible energy of the Thankmas community is focused on granting wishes. Every fundraiser, every livestream and every donation helps bring hope and joy to more children and families."

A longtime supporter of Make-A-Wish, Seán has helped grant more than 30 wishes and has championed wish granting through his content and charitable fundraising efforts.

For wish alum Billy, meeting Seán was life-changing. Living with a critical illness that requires more than three hours of daily medical care, Billy said Seán's videos helped distract him from the pain and gave him something to look forward to. During his wish, Billy and Seán bonded over comics, space, movies and gaming, and Seán encouraged Billy's dream of becoming a creator. When Billy's mother said the experience had "made his year," Billy quietly added, "It made my life!"

"Every time that I've had the honor of being a 'wish granter,' I've witnessed firsthand the one-of-a-kind impact that Make-A-Wish has on the kids and families who need it," said McLoughlin. "The Thankmas community has shown time and again that creators and our audiences can make a real difference in the world, so as we come back this year with Wishmas, we're bringing that same energy to help grant wishes for children facing critical illnesses. I can't wait to see what we accomplish as a global force for good."

Since launching in 2017, Thankmas has united creators and their communities to raise millions of dollars for charitable causes around the world. Following a pause in 2025, Thankmas returns this year with Make-A-Wish as its beneficiary and an expanded six-month fundraising effort, known as Wishmas, designed to give creators and supporters more time to participate and drive impact.

"Creators have changed what fundraising looks like. When someone a fan trusts asks them to be part of something, they show up, and they bring their friends with them," said Michael Wasserman, CEO and co-founder of Tiltify. "Thankmas has proven that year after year, and extending it into a six-month Wishmas season means more creators of every size can rally their communities to grant wishes for kids who are waiting on one."

Participants can contribute through livestreams, fundraising events and digital content, helping Make-A-Wish move closer to its vision of granting the wish of every eligible child.

The campaign will culminate in December when audiences can tune in to Seán's YouTube channel on December 5, 2026 for a special Thankmas livestream event. Previous participants include Jack Black, Markiplier and Bella Poarch, and this year's full lineup will be announced prior to the event.

Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 650,000 wishes worldwide. To learn more, start a fundraiser or make a donation, visit thankmas.tiltify.com.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 650,000 wishes worldwide; more than 400,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About Seán "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin

Sean McLoughlin, known by fans as Jacksepticeye, is a creator, entrepreneur and philanthropist. His YouTube channel has grown to more than 31 million subscribers and nearly 15 billion views since its launch in 2013, with a global audience of more than 48.5 million followers across platforms. McLoughlin is widely recognized for his commitment to charitable giving and community-driven fundraising. Through initiatives such as Thankmas and other charity livestreams, he has raised more than $29 million for organizations supporting children, mental health and global relief efforts.

About Tiltify

Tiltify is the essential fundraising infrastructure connecting creators and causes at scale. With enterprise-grade technology, interactive engagement tools, and unmatched access to next-generation donors, Tiltify powers campaigns for more than 8,000 nonprofits and over 1,000,000 creators worldwide. Learn more at tiltify.com.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Wishmas?

Wishmas is a community-powered fundraising campaign created in partnership with Make-A-Wish® and Seán "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin. The campaign invites creators, brands and audiences to fundraise, livestream and share content to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Who does Make-A-Wish serve?

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, supporting children and families at many points along a child's medical journey, including during some of the most challenging moments.

Why are wishes important?

Research shows that wishes can help build the emotional and physical strength children need to cope with a critical illness, improving quality of life during treatment.

What need does Wishmas address?

For every wish Make-A-Wish grants, two more children with critical illnesses still need support. Wishmas helps expand fundraising efforts to reach more eligible children and bring the hope and joy of a wish to more families.

How can people get involved?

Supporters can donate, start a fundraiser or participate in livestreams and digital content through the Wishmas platform at thankmas.tiltify.com.

How long will the campaign run?

Wishmas is designed as a six-month campaign, culminating in a Thankmas livestream event later in the year.

What is Thankmas?

Thankmas is an annual creator-led fundraising initiative associated with Jacksepticeye. Wishmas builds on that community momentum to expand fundraising across a longer time period.

How many wishes does Make-A-Wish grant?

Make-A-Wish grants more than 40 wishes every day, on average, in the United States and its territories.

How long has Make-A-Wish been granting wishes?

Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 650,000 wishes worldwide, including more than 400,000 in the U.S. and its territories.

Who makes wishes possible?

Wishes are made possible by generous donors, supporters, corporate partners, staff and nearly 20,000 volunteers across the United States and its territories.

SOURCE MAKE-A-WISH AMERICA