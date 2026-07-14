20th Anniversary: ESPN and Make-A-Wish Continue Award-Winning "My Wish" Series on SportsCenter

Nearly 100 wish stories have connected children with critical illnesses to their sports heroes, inspiring millions of viewers over two decades

PHOENIX, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESPN and Make-A-Wish® are celebrating the 20th anniversary of granting sports wishes through the award-winning "My Wish" series, one of the longest-running and most beloved storytelling features on SportsCenter. Since debuting in 2006, the series has brought viewers inside nearly 100 wish journeys, showcasing the powerful connections between children facing critical illnesses and the athletes and teams they admire most.

Beginning July 19, "My Wish" returns, following five children as their wishes unfold from the first surprise through the moment they meet their sports heroes. Over the years, the series has featured some of the biggest names in sports while highlighting the hope, joy and strength that wishes can bring to children and families during challenging times.

For two decades, "My Wish" has served as a signature collaboration between ESPN and Make-A-Wish, sharing stories of courage, resilience and joy with millions of viewers. The series has featured professional athletes, championship teams and sports legends across every major league, creating unforgettable experiences for children and families while raising awareness of the life-changing impact of a wish.

2026 "My Wish" Series Schedule

Sunday, July 19, at 8:00 a.m. ET: Eighteen-year-old Khloe of Louisiana, who underwent a liver and kidney transplant due to a genetic disorder, is unable to play basketball competitively, but her wish to meet A'ja Wilson gives her a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience what it's like to be a professional basketball player.





Eighteen-year-old Khloe of Louisiana, who underwent a liver and kidney transplant due to a genetic disorder, is unable to play basketball competitively, but her wish to meet A'ja Wilson gives her a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience what it's like to be a professional basketball player. Monday, July 20, at 7:00 a.m. ET: After undergoing three open-heart surgeries, 12-year-old Caleb of Virginia took up golf when team sports became too physically challenging, and his wish brings him on the course for one-on-one time with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and some amazing surprises.





After undergoing three open-heart surgeries, 12-year-old Caleb of Virginia took up golf when team sports became too physically challenging, and his wish brings him on the course for one-on-one time with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and some amazing surprises. Tuesday, July 21, at 7:00 a.m. ET: Diagnosed with leukemia at age three, Mississippi native Ledger meets his favorite WWE superstar Seth Rollins, as his "Ledger the Great" persona becomes an instant sensation and a tribute to his inner strength.





Diagnosed with leukemia at age three, Mississippi native Ledger meets his favorite WWE superstar Seth Rollins, as his "Ledger the Great" persona becomes an instant sensation and a tribute to his inner strength. Wednesday, July 22, at 7:00 a.m. ET: Victoria, a 12-year-old baseball fan from New Mexico, was born with a neurological condition and has faced significant medical challenges and numerous operations throughout her life, including a kidney transplant, but doesn't let anything slow her down. Her wish includes her first visit to an MLB stadium—Petco Park—where the San Diego Padres host an unforgettable day with her favorite player, Fernando Tatis Jr.





Victoria, a 12-year-old baseball fan from New Mexico, was born with a neurological condition and has faced significant medical challenges and numerous operations throughout her life, including a kidney transplant, but doesn't let anything slow her down. Her wish includes her first visit to an MLB stadium—Petco Park—where the San Diego Padres host an unforgettable day with her favorite player, Fernando Tatis Jr. Thursday, July 23, at 7:00 a.m. ET: Sixteen-year-old Bailey of Tennessee, who found new hope through a kidney transplant and watching Vols football, experiences a magical game day inside the Tennessee program surrounded by players, coaches and fans.

"The 'My Wish' series brings the world closer to the children and families at the heart of every wish," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "What viewers see in those moments goes beyond the story. A wish can mark a turning point for a child facing a critical illness, and it stays with families throughout their journey."

Emmy Award-winning reporter Chris Connelly returns once again to guide viewers through each story. Connelly's storytelling captures both the emotional depth and authenticity of each wish experience.

"Now more than ever, the courage of these children and the love and resourcefulness of their families remain inspiring," said Connelly. "Thanks to ESPN and our friends at Make-A-Wish, this year's wishes go a long way to restore so much of the joy and exuberance that a critical illness takes away."

Each feature will premiere on SportsCenter and air across ESPN platforms for 24 hours before becoming available on ESPN digital channels and wish.org for fans to watch and share. To mark the 20th anniversary, SportsCenter will debut a new animation package, while ESPN.com will launch a dedicated My Wish hub featuring stories, videos and updates throughout the week.

Make-A-Wish extends its gratitude to ESPN and The Walt Disney Company for their longstanding support. For more than 45 years, Disney has helped grant more than 175,000 wishes, including the very first official wish, and remains the world's largest wish-granter for Make-A-Wish.

For more information about Make-A-Wish and the ESPN "My Wish" series, visit wish.org/mywish.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 650,000 wishes worldwide; more than 400,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ""My Wish"" series?

The ""My Wish"" series is a long-running collaboration between Make-A-Wish and ESPN that shares the stories of children with critical illnesses as they meet their favorite athletes and teams.

When will the 2026 ""My Wish"" series air?

The series will air July 19–23, 2026, on SportsCenter, with each feature premiering at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Where can audiences watch the stories?

Each feature will premiere on SportsCenter and continue airing across ESPN platforms for 24 hours. Segments will also be available on ESPN digital channels and wish.org following broadcast.

Who is featured in the series?

The 2026 series highlights children facing critical illnesses from across the country, alongside professional athletes, teams, and sports organizations.

How long has Make-A-Wish partnered with ESPN on this series?

Make-A-Wish and ESPN have collaboratedon the ""My Wish"" series since 2006.

Why are wishes important for children facing critical illnesses?

Research shows that wishes can help improve emotional well-being and bring hope, joy, and resilience to children and their families during difficult medical journeys.

How can people get involved or support Make-A-Wish?

Supporters can learn more, donate, or get involved by visiting wish.org/mywish.

SOURCE Make-A-Wish America