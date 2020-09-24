Make-A-Wish Kids Joined the Virtual Fan Experience for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals as Part of the 500,000th Wish Celebration

PHOENIX, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Make-A-Wish granting its 500,000th wish yesterday, the NBA hosted dozens of Make-A-Wish families as virtual fans last night during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. The families spent the game cheering loudly for their favorite teams. They even got a surprise visit from NBA legend Muggsy Bogues as part of the NBA Virtual Fan Experience.