Make-A-Wish® Launches Families For Wishes Inviting Families to Give Back this Holiday Season

PHOENIX, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Make-A-Wish® is calling on families across the country to create a new tradition of delivering hope and joy to children fighting critical illnesses through a new Families For Wishes activation.

Communities of families, friends and more can create their own unique Families For Wishes fundraising page at familiesforwishes.org and raise funds to help grant life-changing wishes. Families For Wishes provides a new approach to fundraising in support of the Make-A-Wish mission by inviting individuals near and far to leverage technology to come together and give back.

"We all have the opportunity to establish new traditions with loved ones this year," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "By creating a Families For Wishes page and donating to Make-A-Wish this holiday season, you and your family can join us in bringing joy back into a child's life."

Signing up is as easy as one-two-three:

Visit familiesforwishes.org. Enter a U.S. zip-code to find a Make-A-Wish team nearby. Funds raised will support families in the team's chosen area. Create a family fundraising page, add a picture and begin fundraising!

"Hope is essential during these challenging times," continued Davis. "Your family can fundraise now to give kids a joy-filled wish so they can look forward to tomorrow."

The Families For Wishes activation will make it possible for more wish kids like 12-year-old Iris to experience the power of a wish. Iris' wish to see snow delivered her and her family joy amidst her battle against a brain tumor.

"Her diagnosis changed a lot - we went from planning everything to living in the moment because we didn't know what was going to happen next," said Kristin, Iris' mom.

Iris' wish was the first time in three years Iris and her family did not think about her illness.

"All we did was spend time together and enjoy each other's company," said Kristin.

For a child fighting a critical illness, every day of waiting for a wish is one too many. To learn more about Make-A-Wish and how to make life-changing wishes possible for children with critical illnesses by joining a Families For Wishes team, visit familiesforwishes.org.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of the organization in 1980. Since then, Make-A-Wish has become the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 34,000 volunteers across the U.S. unite to deliver hope to wish kids and their families when they need it most. In total, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 330,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories; more than 15,800 wishes in 2019 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America and the 40th anniversary, visit wish.org.

SOURCE Make-A-Wish Foundation of America

