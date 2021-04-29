Make-A-Wish Partners with Nanonation to Grant Boy's Wish at Avera Health on World Wish Day

"Health challenges like what Koen has experienced are extremely difficult for the child and family. Koen has been so brave, and we are incredibly proud of him. His willingness to share his wish with other children is inspiring. It would be so understandable for him to want something for himself, after what he's been through. Future patients at Avera Medical Group Pediatric Specialists will have their days brightened by the interactive display and activity book that Koen is providing. It's been our honor to care for Koen as he continues to overcome his health difficulties," said Wilfredo Veloira Jr., MD, Avera pediatric pulmonologist.

Seven-year-old Koen grew up on a farm, learning the importance of farming from his parents. Koen's wish was to teach other children about farms, and more specifically - his favorite tractor and farm safety. The experience is a touchscreen mounted on a wall in Avera Health's facility, where Koen has received treatment. Coined "Koen's Farm," the area will entertain and teach young patients about farming while waiting for their appointment. The area is complete with a wall wrap featuring illustrations of a barn and farm animals.

Koen's Farm has a quiz game and coloring application, along with a special introduction video from Koen himself. Nanonation's design and development teams created the experience. "We are thrilled to be a part of Koen's wish, and our entire team has enjoyed working with everyone involved in bringing it to life. It has been a true pleasure to work on a project that has allowed us to use our talents to give back," said Caryn Anderson, Nanonation's Account Executive. Nanonation is proud to play a part in granting a wish and it wouldn't have been possible without their previous relationship with Avera Health in creating Digital Donor Boards.

Koen's wish is also made possible by several local generous donors, each with a strong connection to Make-A-Wish and Avera: Jeff and Julie (Norton) Lautt, Kathleen Kunkel and her daughters Megan, Katie and Carly, in loving memory of their husband and father Shawn and the Ty Eschenbaum Foundation – In Honor of Autumn. Many other generous corporate partners have stepped up to bring Koen's wish to life: Tractor Supply Company Foundation, HenkinSchultz, Avera, Journey Construction, Thompson Electric, Sioux Falls Interiors, Audio Fish, Elo Touch Solutions, Dell Computers, Peerless-AV and Sisson Printing.

About Nanonation

Nanonation's enterprise-class software for digital signage and interactive solutions delivers exceptional customer experiences. With proven tools and technologies to enhance visitor engagement, Nanonation provides its customers with the ability to monitor, measure, and manage each visitor's interaction. The company delivers engaging digital products and custom solutions in the banking, financial services, retail, museums, hospitality, and entertainment markets. Learn more at nanonation.net

About Avera Health

Avera Health is an integrated health system based in Sioux Falls, S.D., serving South Dakota and surrounding areas of Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and North Dakota. Avera employs 19,000 at 300 locations that include 35 hospitals, 215 primary and specialty care clinics, and 40 senior living facilities in addition to home care and hospice, sports and wellness facilities, home medical equipment outlets and more. Avera offers 60 medical specialties with signature patient care programs including oncology, bone marrow transplant, cardiology, solid organ transplant, orthopedics, gastroenterology and behavioral health. As a health care ministry, Avera carries on the legacy of the Benedictine and Presentation Sisters, delivering care in an environment guided by values of compassion, hospitality and stewardship. Learn more at Avera.org .

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Our chapter has granted more than 2,200 wishes for children in the local community. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 30,000 volunteers, Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana and 58 other chapters throughout the U.S. have granted more than 340,000 wishes nationwide. For more information about Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana, visit wish.org/sdmt.

