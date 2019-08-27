Make-A-Wish® Receives $125,000 Donation from RCASF to Grant Wishes to Children with Critical Illnesses

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The roofing community is making a splash in South Florida with the largest non-corporate donation to The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Florida as well as a substantial donation to the International Game Fish Association. (IGFA)

RCASF's Signature Sponsors award The Make-A-Wish Foundation a check for $125,000. Each Signature Sponsor generously donated to fully fund one child's 'wish'. Fishing Tournament Committee: Luke Turner (Cadamar Group), Ryan Toimil (Beacon Roofing Supply), Wanda Trouba, Vice President, Make-A-Wish Foundation Southern Florida, Bridget Keller (RCASF), Lewis Buckner (Suncoast Roofers Supply) Anthony Utter (GAF), Erica Bergeron (Gulfeagle Supply), Lynne Johnston (Earl W. Johnston Roofing), Dave Clark (Beacon Roofing Supply), Gene Fall, Committee Chairman (Certified Roofing), Corey Daley (Daley Brothers Roofing), Pablo Acanda (Tropical Roofing)

The Roofing Contractors Association of South Florida (RCASF) is a not for profit trade association whose purpose is to educate and foster a high standard of business ethics among roofing contractors and associate members. RCASF members endeavor to 'give back' to their community throughout the year by hosting several charitable events. The RCASF Fishing Tournament is the Association's largest annual philanthropic effort. This year, the RCASF Fishing Tournament raised a record setting $125,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and $20,000 for the International Game Fish Association's Junior Angler's Educational Program.

The 40th Annual Fishing Tournament was held at Hawk's Cay Resort in the Florida Keys on June 7-9th. The Awards Ceremony was held at the IGFA on August 8th. Norm Wedderburn, CEO & President of the Make-A-Wish Foundation Southern Florida said, "RCASF truly believes in our wish granting mission. RCASF has literally changed the lives of thousands of people; children and their families, who are affected by critical illnesses. We are very grateful to RCASF for their continued support."

"We are inspired by the work Make-A-Wish does to brighten the lives of children diagnosed with critical illnesses," said Gene Fall, President of Certified Roofing & RCASF Fishing Tournament Committee Chairman. "We understand the impact that a 'wish' has on a child. It allows these kids to focus on a dream rather than hospitals and treatments. We are proud to support programs that can provide hope, inspiration and happiness, especially in the lives of children." As a non-profit receiving no government funding, Make-A-Wish relies on the support of donors to make wish granting possible.

The RCASF Fishing Committee, a group of civic minded member/volunteers, has already begun planning for next year's tournament. The date is set for June 12-14, 2020 at Hawk's Cay Resort with the goal of brightening the lives of even more children. They encourage donations of fishing related items for auction and financial sponsorships. If you would like to contribute, please contact RCASF. To learn more about RCASF members and sponsors, please visit our website at www.RCASF.org.

Contact:

Wendy Harvest

RCASF Executive Director

220581@email4pr.com

(954) 558-4982

www.RCASF.org

SOURCE Roofing Contractors Association of South Florida

Related Links

http://www.RCASF.org

