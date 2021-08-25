Make-A-Wish® Receives $225,000 Donation from RCASF to Grant Wishes to Children with Critical Illnesses

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The roofing community is making a splash in South Florida with the largest non-corporate donation to The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Florida as well as a substantial donation to the International Game Fish Association. (IGFA)

L to R: Jackie Perl, Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Senior Events Coordinator assigned to RCASF; Pablo Acanda, Tropical Roofing Products; Lewis Buckner, Beacon Building Products; Barry Birenbaum, ABC Supply; Corey Daley, Committee Chairman, Daley Brothers Roofing; Anthony Utter, GAF; Erica Bergeron Izquierdo, Gulfeagle Supply; Dave Clark, Beacon Building Products; Lynne Johnston, Earl W. Johnston Roofing; Bridget Keller, RCASF; Wendy Harvest, RCASF. Missing from photo: Gene Fall, Outgoing CJM Roofing, Frank Seeber Roofing, Daley Brothers Roofing, Paul Bange Roofing, Empire Roofing SE, Beacon Building Supply, Spec Building Materials, Barry & Gail Birenbaum/Anthony & Wendy Utter, Building Envelope Associates, Weather-Tech Roofing, Allied Roofing in memory of Robert Borowski, Cohen Law Group, Triple M Roofing, Earl W. Johnston Roofing, FG Building Products, Advanced Roofing, Chase Roofing, ABC Roofing, Hi-Tech Roofing, Roofing Concepts Unlimited/Roof Doctors South Fla, Roof Advisor

The Roofing Contractors Association of South Florida (RCASF) is a not-for-profit trade association whose purpose is to educate and foster a high standard of business ethics among roofing contractors and associate members. RCASF members endeavor to 'give back' to their community throughout the year by hosting several charitable events. The RCASF Fishing Tournament is the Association's largest annual philanthropic effort. This year, the RCASF Fishing Tournament raised $225,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and $25,000 for the International Game Fish Association's Junior Angler's Educational Program.

The tournament was held on June 12th at Hawk's Cay Resort on Duck Key with an attendance of over 500 people. A banquet followed featuring the catch of the day; mahi-mahi. Corey Daley, Committee Chairman, emceed the banquet and introduced the guest of honor, Lauren Potter. Lauren spoke eloquently about her experience as a 'wish child' and how it impacted her life. "There wasn't a dry eye in the house," stated Anthony Utter, Senior Tournament Committee Member.

"There was magic in the room," declared Make-A-Wish Southern Florida COO, Richard Kelly. "It was astonishing to see roofing contractor after roofing contractor stand up when the call came for a Make-A-Wish Signature Sponsorship donation of $5000 to grant the wish of one child." Senior Committee Member, Erica Bergeron said, "People just kept standing up and waving their credit cards. It made me proud to be a part of this industry of giving individuals."

The Awards Ceremony was held at the IGFA on August 4. Norm Wedderburn, CEO & President of the Make-A-Wish Foundation Southern Florida said, "RCASF truly believes in our wish granting mission. RCASF has literally changed the lives of thousands of people; children and their families, who are affected by critical illnesses. We are very grateful to RCASF for their continued support."

"We are inspired by the work Make-A-Wish does to brighten the lives of children diagnosed with critical illnesses," said Corey Daley, of Daley Brothers Roofing and Fishing Tournament Committee Chairman. "We understand the impact that a 'wish' has on a child. It allows these kids to focus on a dream rather than hospitals and treatments. We are proud to support programs that can provide hope, inspiration and happiness, especially in the lives of children." As a non-profit receiving no government funding, Make-A-Wish relies on the support of donors to make wish granting possible.

The RCASF Fishing Committee, a group of civic minded member/volunteers, has already begun planning for next year's tournament. The date is set for June 10-12, 2022 at Hawk's Cay Resort with the goal of brightening the lives of even more children. They encourage donations of fishing related items for auction and financial sponsorships. If you would like to contribute, please contact RCASF. To learn more about RCASF members and sponsors, please visit our website at www.RCASF.org.

Media Contact:

Wendy Harvest

RCASF Executive Director

[email protected]

(954) 558-4982

SOURCE Roofing Contractors Association of South Florida