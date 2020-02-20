Make Alzheimer's A Memory

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Cares has announced the launch of its new website - BrainCares.com. With a mission to "Make Dementia a Memory," Brain Cares helps people practice lifestyle behaviors that are known to promote brain health.

"We are revolutionizing how people manage their brain health," says Don Veenstra, founder and CEO of Brain Cares. "The site makes it simple to understand, practice, and monitor how to best do this, on a day-to-day basis."

Anyone familiar with a dementia such as Alzheimer's knows just how devastating that disease can be. This statement is true for the person with the diagnosis, their Care Givers and also their family members who worry about getting the disease. In the past, the only thing a person could hope for was the discovery of a pill that that would make everything right. History shows the majority of research to date has been focused on finding that perfect pill, but with little success. As a result, many go through life worrying as they wait for their turn to be diagnosed.

It is time to stop worrying and start taking action! Current research now shows that lifestyle matters. Adopting healthy lifestyle habits has the potential to reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. An active lifestyle focused on Mental Stimulation, Physical Exercise, A Brain Healthy Diet, and Staying Social can make a difference!

The Brain Cares website is the first of its kind to help people practice the habits associated with living a brain healthy lifestyle.

"It is the result of having spent almost 15 years working with thousands of clients suffering from dementia," says Veenstra.

Many times over, he has been asked these type of questions: What can I do on my own to promote my brain health? What can I do to help guide a family member or loved one with dementia? What can I do to help a family member with dementia that lives in another part of the country? The website BrainCares.com was launched for the sole purpose of addressing these questions.

Veenstra says, "The work that has gone into bringing the website to the public has been a labor of love." One that he hopes will truly help shape the future for individuals, as well as society, in a very positive way.

