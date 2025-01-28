Make America Wealthy Again (MAWA) Appeals to President Trump to Support Roger Ver Amid Potential Extradition

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Make America Wealthy Again (MAWA), an organization undergoing Super PAC registration, on a mission to make every American wealthy again, today issued a statement calling on President Donald J. Trump to intervene on behalf of cryptocurrency investor and pioneer Roger Ver, amid reports of his potential extradition and subsequent imprisonment in the United States.

Roger Ver, often referred to as "Bitcoin Jesus," has been a tireless advocate for financial sovereignty, transparency, and the transformational potential of blockchain technology. His contributions to the cryptocurrency industry have empowered millions worldwide by democratizing access to financial tools and driving economic innovation.

"Roger Ver represents the spirit of American entrepreneurship and innovation," stated Chase Ergen, Executive Director of the Make America Wealthy Again (MAWA) organization. "At a time when the United States should be championing pioneers who help secure our financial future, it is disheartening to see an ally like Ver face the threat of extradition, commissioned under the thumb of the previous Administration and their legacy of the curtailing of economic liberty.

"We urge President Trump, as part of his sweeping and dynamically reformative agenda, to step in and ensure that the U.S. remains a beacon of opportunity for those who advance freedom and prosperity."

Ver's work with cryptocurrency aligns with MAWA's vision of creating wealth for all Americans. By reducing reliance on centralized financial systems and introducing new pathways for wealth creation, Ver has himself exemplified the principles of self-determination that have long been hallmarks of American greatness.

"I was born an American; I am an American; and I will die an American," Roger Ver stated in a recent vignette shared globally. In a direct tweet this week Roger added that, "Mr. President, I want to invest my money in America….Only you, with your commitment to justice, can save me @realDonaldTrump."

The potential extradition of Ver poses a chilling threat to innovation and sends a dangerous signal to entrepreneurs seeking to make a positive impact on the world. The MAWA organization believes that the United States should stand firmly against actions that undermine progress and prioritize international bureaucratic agendas, over the interests of economic freedom.

"We call upon President Trump, a staunch advocate for American greatness and a longtime supporter of innovation, to ensure that Roger Ver is protected from unwarranted persecution. America's legacy as a global leader in financial innovation and freedom, and the prospect of realizing the 'Golden Age' outlined by our President, depends on our willingness to stand up for those who embody our core values."

Make America Wealthy Again (MAWA) remains committed to fighting for policies and individuals that contribute to the economic prosperity of all Americans. By supporting Roger Ver, the organization reaffirms its dedication to protecting the visionaries who propel the nation forward toward a wealthier and freer future.

About Make America Wealthy Again (MAWA):

Make America Wealthy Again (MAWA) is committed to one mission – Making American citizens wealthy again.

The organization strives to advance the values of free-market capitalism, economic freedom, and individual prosperity particularly in investing in enterprises embracing the innovative boons of decentralized finance.

Through advocacy, education, and policy initiatives, MAWA seeks to promote a future where all Americans can achieve their full economic potential.

