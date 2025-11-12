Make an impact to help save lives! Red Cross teams up with PAC-MAN to boost holiday blood donations

Donors will receive exclusive, limited-edition PAC-MAN collectibles Nov. 17-Dec. 7

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross is teaming up with Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. to celebrate the 45th anniversary of PAC-MAN™, the legendary video game icon. All who come to give blood or platelets Nov. 17-Dec. 7, 2025, will score an exclusive pair of Red Cross x PAC-MAN socks, and a custom Red Cross x PAC-MAN GASHAPON®, while supplies last.

This partnership comes at a critical time. Right now, the Red Cross is facing a drop in donor turnout at a time when making and keeping appointments is critical to providing lifesaving blood products for patients during the holidays.

"The last two months of the year can be a challenge to maintain a strong blood supply," said Darren Irby, executive director of Brand and Partnerships with the Red Cross. "Seasonal activities, holiday planning, inclement weather and cold and flu season all can prevent people from giving blood during this time of year. We are thrilled to work with PAC-MAN to help encourage more donations during this critical period."

Originally released as a coin-operated arcade cabinet in 1980, PAC-MAN is one of the most influential and longest-running video game franchises in history. Since the official introduction of its innovative gameplay and game design, PAC-MAN sparked a worldwide phenomenon that attracted multiple generations of players across genders. Its popularity led to several game sequels, a full merchandising program and hit music single as well as two animated television series. With record breaking achievements, PAC-MAN has been recognized by the Guinness World Records with awards such as "Most Successful Coin-Operated Game." The franchise continues to release new console and mobile games and in 2025, PAC-MAN™ commemorates its 45th Anniversary with a variety of partnerships, activations and launches.

"PAC-MAN has always been about bringing people together and spreading joy," said Susan Tran, Sr. Director of Brand Development for PAC-MAN at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "We're proud to celebrate 45 years of that legacy by teaming up with the Red Cross to encourage new audiences to take part in something equally rewarding—saving lives through blood donation."

Blood and platelets are needed every day for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease, among others. Every two seconds someone needs a transfusion.

Make an impact. Reserve your spot to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). See RedCrossBlood.org/PACMAN for promotional details. To help empower and educate blood donors, in November, successful donations will get free A1C testing, commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes. (One test result in a 12-month period; do not fast before donating). Visit RedCrossBlood.org/diabetes for more information.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org , or follow us on social media.

About Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry's beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE®. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com .

PAC-MAN™& ©︎Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

