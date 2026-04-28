Make an Impact with New Mackie Thumpv4 Loudspeakers and Subwoofers

Bringing Professional Sound to Any User with Innovative Loudspeakers feat. SoundCheck DSP™ Digital Processing Including Voicing Modes and Easy Setup Features

BOTHELL, Wash., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mackie, a global leader in pro audio hardware and live sound products, brings professional sound quality to any user of any experience level with the new Thumpv4 professional powered loudspeakers and subwoofers. Thanks to SoundCheck DSP™ digital signal processing, including voicing modes and a host of interactive setup features, sound check is now as easy as the push of a button.

Whether you're a musician taking the stage or a DJ packing the dance floor, make an impact with Thumpv4 Series professional powered loudspeakers featuring SoundCheck DSP. Thumpv4 is the loudest, lowest and clearest everyday gigging solution for any live sound user of any experience level, setting a new standard for volume and sound quality. Speed Speed

With application-specific voicing modes, sound engineers, DJs, live musicians and all others can quickly toggle audio settings that allow users to "find their voice." Other features are similarly instantaneous and easy to use. Feeback Eliminator lives up to its name by instantly removing ear-piercing microphone feedback. Automatic Music Ducking dims the levels of the music when you speak into a plugged-in microphone, so you never have to miss a beat. Outdoor mode is used in addition to any voice mode and improves performance when you take your PA system outside.

All Thumpv4 models now come standard with Bluetooth® pairing and linking. Pair your Thump12v4 12" loudspeaker or Thump15v4 15" loudspeaker wirelessly to a device or smartphone, then link a secondary speaker via Bluetooth®. All SoundCheck DSP™ settings and physical I/O are controllable wirelessly using the Thump Connect 2 app.

Craving some extra oomph? Combine Thumpv4 loudspeakers with Thump15Sv4 and Thump18Sv4 professional powered subwoofers, featuring high pass modes that tailor the sound of the sub to match the speakers. Feel the difference of a professional subwoofer that shakes the floorboards with massive bass that gets people on their feet.

Mount a Thumpv4 loudspeaker above the sub with the SPM400 speaker pole for minimal footprint. You can also mount the loudspeakers alone with tripod stands or use the built-in M10 fly points to hang Thumpv4 speakers above any space.

"Thump is one of the most widely used loudspeakers in the world, so we needed to make sure its versatility matched its variety of users," said Mackie Director of Marketing Rob Puzzitiello. "Whether you are an aspiring user who is learning how to use the speaker in real time, or an industry veteran who just wants faster setup, Thumpv4 invites you to interact with the settings and tailor your sound to your needs in just a matter of seconds."

While it may be simple to operate a Thumpv4 loudspeaker, its performance is still totally pro. The 15" Thump15v4 delivers a whopping 130dB max SPL and lives up to its legacy as the leader of low end with a 34 Hz low-frequency response. These performance specs, paired with SoundCheck DSP™, make Thumpv4 the loudest, lowest and clearest everyday gigging loudspeaker for any situation.

Mackie Thump12v4 and Thump15v4 are now available at Mackie.com and at participating retailers, with a MAP of $449.99 and $549.99, respectively. The Thump15Sv4 and Thump18Sv4 subwoofers are now shipping and will be available May 2026 with a MAP of $749.99 and $849.99.

For more information, visit mackie.com/thump.

About Mackie

Mackie is a global leader and manufacturer of professional audio products used across live sound, content creation, and studio recording settings. Since 1989, Mackie has paved the way for innovation in audio through our commitment to forward-thinking designs that deliver maximum real-world benefit to a loyal base of everyday users, or "Mackoids." From loudspeakers and mixing consoles, to monitors and more—Mackie products can be found everywhere music goes, including a diverse base of end-markets such as clubs, bars, houses of worship, schools, corporate AV, and professional recording and production environments. Mackie is headquartered in Bothell, Washington and sells its products globally through a mature network of distributors, installers, systems integrators, and retailers.

For more information on Mackie, visit www.mackie.com.

Media Contact

Rob Puzzitiello

Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Mackie