Make Backyard Composting Reality with This DIY Build from Exmark

BEATRICE, Neb., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Composting is a great way for homeowners to turn organic household, garden and yard waste into fertile compost that can be used throughout the yard. It's a great way for families to reduce their impact on the environment, and it's easy and inexpensive to get started.

In the new Exmark Original Series: Done in a Weekend Series video, The 3 Rs of Composting , landscape designer Doug Scott works with horticulture expert Joe Lamp'l to demonstrate how to build a three-bin composting system. The project keeps costs low by recycling wood pallets and can be completed in about one half day by two people.

According to Lamp'l, composting is important because of the 3 Rs: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

"We're reducing our waste, and reusing it into the garden," Lamp'l said. "That's the epitome of recycling, and compost is great for that."

Input materials for composting come from organic household and outdoor waste, including food scraps, overripe fruits and vegetables, grass clippings, garden debris and shredded leaves, among others.

Lamp'l said wood pallets are ideal for constructing composting bins. They're typically free, last a long time and are easy to put together, making them ideal DIYs. His three-bin composting system uses nine pallets for the build. It's important to choose pallets that aren't made from treated wood or contain pesticides or chemicals.

While one-bin composting systems are popular, Lamp'l recommends a three-bin composting system for its efficiency and ability to produce consistently high-quality compost.

"If you only have one bin and you keep adding ingredients to it, at some point you have to stop so those ingredients have a chance to break down and become compost," he said. "But if that's the only bin you have and you want to keep adding ingredients, at what point do you ever have finished compost? You really don't."

Multiple composting bins enable homeowners to create a composting pile, but then leave it alone for long enough for it to transform into finished compost. New compost is placed into successive composting bins, so there's always compost in varying stages of maturity.

To create the three-bin system, pallets are bolted together using three-inch all-weather deck screws to create the back and sides of the three composting bins. The removable front slats are built from pressure-treated 2x4-inch and 1x6-inch boards.

In addition to the 3 Rs of Composting video, full project instructions and a detailed list of both tools and materials needed are available for free download on the Exmark Backyard Life site . Visitors can also view other Exmark Original Series content, including Prime Cuts, Dream Yards and more.

