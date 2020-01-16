Make: Community and Engineering.com Announce Partnership for a New Collaborative Project Platform

When you walk into a Makerspace, your local school or library maker club, your neighbor's garage, or attended one of the 200+ Maker Faires around the World, you've most likely experienced the distinct feeling of excitement that surrounds the projects and the people who create them, Makers.

Whether those projects are made for personal expression, to learn a new skill, to start and run a business, or just for fun, that creative spirit of ingenuity is contagious and a force for change in education, leisure and work.

What's been missing is a home for projects to evolve, inspire, and engage beyond an event or physical space. An online platform where makers can tinker together, and exponentially increase the possibilities of their projects.

"We are delighted to work with the team at Engineering.com and combine our efforts to serve a global community of makers that crosses disciplines and includes hobbyists, professionals and students," said Dale Dougherty, founder of Make: and Maker Faire. "This new online platform can connect makers to collaborate, organize their projects, broaden the impact of their work, and gain recognition for their talents."

Frank Baldesarra, co-founder of Engineering.com added "We are proud to be providing our ProjectBoard platform to empower these amazing Makers around the world. We are very pleased to be working with Dale and his talented team to explore the possibilities of connecting our communities, as well as creating a great online experience for makers to enhance the potential of their projects."

Makeprojects.com is scheduled to launch its beta site in spring of 2020. For those excited for what's to come, we invite you to sign up for updates and be a part of its evolution!

About Make: Community

Make: Community, producer of Make: Magazine and Maker Faire has been a catalyst for the global maker movement, which is transforming the ways we learn, earn, and live in the 21st Century. Our mission is to share the know-how of makers and showcase their projects online, in print, and through live events such as Maker Faire. Improving collaboration on projects will expand the capabilities of what people can produce and what problems they can solve. (Make: Community is the successor to Maker Media which was started by Dale Dougherty in 2005.)

About Engineering.com

Engineering.com is a global online publisher and discussion forum for problem solving, tech news, innovations and resources, with a simple mission to inspire engineering minds to be and do better. In 2017, Engineering.com created ProjectBoard, a platform to discover, develop and share projects.

SOURCE engineering.com

