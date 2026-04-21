MAKE CUBA GREAT AGAIN™ Trademark Officially Registered in Florida by Entrepreneur Manny Pichardo Slogan and Expands Brand with Vendor Opportunities

MIAMI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuban-American entrepreneur Manny Pichardo has officially secured Florida state trademark registration for the brand name and slogan MAKE CUBA GREAT AGAIN™ covering use in connection with hats.

The trademark reflects years of prior use and development dating back to 2016, during which the phrase was incorporated into apparel designed to reflect cultural identity and heritage.

Screenshot

MAKE CUBA GREAT AGAIN™ is a Florida-based apparel brand focused on producing hats inspired by Cuban-American history, and cultural expression.

More than just words, the slogan represents Freedom, Liberty, Democracy & Prosperity and expresses the hope for Cuba to be FREE AGAIN and PROSPEROUS AGAIN. Since its creation, it has resonated strongly within the Cuban-American community for its bold message and cultural significance.

"This brand represents a message that has developed over time and carries deep meaning for many in the community," said founder Manny Pichardo. "Securing the Florida trademark is an important step in protecting the work, identity, and meaning behind it."

Manny Pichardo has a long-standing background in entrepreneurship, having founded Florida Shredding Corp in 1998 and successfully selling the company in 2014. His business experience reflects a continued commitment to building original brands rooted in community connection and purpose.

The company plans to expand distribution through direct sales, authorized retail partners, and online platforms while maintaining strict control over brand integrity and product quality.

MAKE CUBA GREAT AGAIN™ is actively protected under Florida trademark law, and the company intends to enforce its intellectual property rights against unauthorized commercial use.

About MAKE CUBA GREAT AGAIN™

MAKE CUBA GREAT AGAIN™ is a Florida-based apparel brand founded by Manny Pichardo. The company creates hats inspired by Cuban-American culture, heritage, and identity, with a focus on authenticity, quality, and meaningful expression.

Media Contact:

Manny Pichardo

MAKE CUBA GREAT AGAIN LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 305-798-7751

SOURCE Make Cuba Great Again LLC