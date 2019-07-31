Make Delicious Dairy Memories at the 2019 Illinois State Fair with Midwest Dairy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From a cow made of butter to award-winning cream puffs, it's time once again to celebrate all things dairy at the Illinois State Fair, happening August 8-18, 2019 in Springfield, Ill.

Midwest Dairy invites visitors to come to the Dairy Products Building and check out the variety of ways they can partake in all the Undeniably Dairy fun and support Illinois dairy farmers, including:

Enjoy a Delightful Dairy Treat: Fairgoers can stop in to purchase a variety of dairy treats served at the Dairy Goodness Bar, including:

Fairgoers can stop in to purchase a variety of dairy treats served at the Dairy Goodness Bar, including: Light and fluffy cream puffs , the 2018 winner of the SJR Golden Abe's Fantastic Fair Food People's Choice Award.

, the 2018 winner of the SJR Golden Abe's Fantastic Fair Food People's Choice Award.

Nine flavors of hand-scooped ice cream, featuring varieties like Sea Salt Caramel, Butter Pecan and Cookie Dough, along with classics like Chocolate, French Vanilla and Strawberry. Available in a cone or a dish.

featuring varieties like Sea Salt Caramel, Butter Pecan and Cookie Dough, along with classics like Chocolate, French Vanilla and Strawberry. Available in a cone or a dish.

Refreshing glass of milk , just $1 .

, just .

Shakes, sundaes and soft-serve ice cream that go hand-in-hand with a warm summer day.

that go hand-in-hand with a warm summer day. Snap a Dairy Selfie: After picking up their dairy treats, fairgoers can take a dairy-themed selfie at the Undeniably Dairy Selfie Station. Guests can pick from a variety of fun backgrounds, such as a cow jumping over the moon, and have their photo texted or emailed to them on the spot.

After picking up their dairy treats, fairgoers can take a dairy-themed selfie at the Undeniably Dairy Selfie Station. Guests can pick from a variety of fun backgrounds, such as a cow jumping over the moon, and have their photo texted or emailed to them on the spot. Marvel at the Butter Cow: The unofficial icon of the Illinois State Fair since the 1920's, the butter cow sculpture will be on display in the Dairy Products Building each day of the fair. Sculptor Sarah Pratt uses 500 pounds of unsalted butter to create the buttery bovine over the course of five days.

The unofficial icon of the Illinois State Fair since the 1920's, the butter cow sculpture will be on display in the Dairy Products Building each day of the fair. Sculptor uses 500 pounds of unsalted butter to create the buttery bovine over the course of five days. Test Your Dairy Trivia Knowledge: Each afternoon dairy ambassadors will be hosting live dairy trivia contests, with the chance to win fun dairy-themed prizes.

Each afternoon dairy ambassadors will be hosting live dairy trivia contests, with the chance to win fun dairy-themed prizes. Color a Dairy Design: Bring the kids in for some dairy coloring. There is also plenty of space to relax and take in all the dairy happenings, providing a break from all the walking and a place to enjoy your dairy treats.

The Dairy Products Building is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and the Dairy Goodness Bar is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.midwestdairy.com.

Midwest Dairy™ represents 7,000 dairy farm families and works on their behalf to build dairy demand by inspiring consumer confidence in our products and production practices. We are committed to Bringing Dairy to Life! by Giving Consumers an Excellent Dairy Experience and are funded by farmers across a 10-state region, including Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. For more information, visit MidwestDairy.com. Follow us on Twitter and find us on Facebook at Midwest Dairy.

SOURCE Midwest Dairy

Related Links

http://www.midwestdairy.com

