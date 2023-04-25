Make 'Em Jelly with the Newest ONE Brands Offering

ONE Brands Launches New Limited Edition Peanut Butter & Jelly Flavored Protein Bar

BOULDER, Colo., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Brands is bringing the nostalgia with its newest limited-edition product, ONE Peanut Butter & Jelly, a high protein bar that packs all the flavor of the classic lunchbox favorite. Available now at Target and specialty retailers like Vitamin Shoppe and GNC. Also coming soon to Amazon and Walmart.

ONE Limited Edition Peanut Butter & Jelly flavored bars are packed with 20 grams of protein, 1 gram of sugar and the familiar taste of peanut butter and strawberry jelly flavors. This delicious bar locks in all the great flavor expected from a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, without all the excess sugar. The perfect, nostalgic summer treat is available now through the end of August.

"With this new limited edition ONE bar flavor, we are hoping to transport consumers back to the summer of their youth, enjoying a classic PB&J at camp, on the road, or during those long summer days off of school," said Michael Reese, Head of Marketing for ONE Brands. "Our innovative flavor team has hit it out of the park, yet again, with this newest delicious flavor that we are confident customers will love."

ONE Peanut Butter & Jelly flavored protein bars are available nationwide and are sold individually, in 4ct boxes, and in 12-count trays. For more information on ONE Brands, please visit www.one1brands.com.

About ONE Brands:

ONE Brands recognizes that great taste and good health are not mutually exclusive, and their ONE Bars prove just that. ONE Brands offers a strong portfolio of totally indulgent flavors and desirable textures, inclusive of ONE Bar, ONE CRUNCH and ONE Coffee Shop. Each ONE Bar packs 20g of protein, each ONE CRUNCH bar packs 12g of protein, and each ONE Coffee Shop bar packs 20g of protein alongside 65mg of caffeine – all while containing 1g of sugar. ONE flavored protein bars are perfect for breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacking, post-workout recovery, or just because. The roster of over 20 powerfully delicious flavors can be found at Amazon, Walmart, Target and other specialty and regional grocers. Need protein? Add Sprinkles! Congratulations, You've Found the ONE.

