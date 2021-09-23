Make Game Day Every Day with the New Homesick x Bud Light Tailgate Candle

As the season gets underway, Tailgate is a must-have for your "can't make the tailgate but that's not gonna stop me" starter pack. The fragrance features a blend of familiar football staples: lawn chairs, hops, and fresh jersey; grass, bleachers, and dried face paint; cedar, ol' pigskin, and smoked charcoal. The new candle is topped off with packaging that features Bud Light's signature blue and scenes that capture the electric atmosphere leading up to a big game. Just add a cooler of ice cold Bud Light, and you and your pals will be well on your way to an epic tailgate, whether there's a game on or not.

"We're a team full of football fans here at Homesick, and we wanted to celebrate its return by doing what we do best: capturing our favorite memories in a fragrance," said Lauren Lamagna, General Manager at Homesick. "Just like no tailgate is complete without Bud Light, this candle wouldn't have been complete without the expert input from the Bud Light team. We had a blast bringing this to life together, and hope all football fans enjoy it as they gather for game day with friends."

"Bud Light fans have been chomping at the bit to get out there and cheer on their favorite football team with a beer in hand. As the official beer sponsor of the NFL, we wanted to reward football fans with an extra special way to ring in game day this year," said Corey Brown, Senior Director of Digital at Bud Light. "Homesick nailed the feeling that you can only get when gearing up for a great game! "

The Homesick x Bud Light Tailgate candle is available at homesick.com for $34 MSRP. For an additional $15, customers can print a personalized message on the candle's jar to commemorate tailgating moments with fellow football fans and friends - whether it's a game-winning touchdown, an iconic post-game quote from your favorite player, or an ode to the best game your tailgate crew has ever seen.

About Homesick

Founded in 2016, Homesick is a home fragrance and lifestyle brand that creates authentic, hand-poured products that draw on the power of scent to evoke treasured memories of people, places, and moments. Each fragrance is extensively researched and developed by our team of storytellers, perfume chemists, and chandlers in collaboration with passionate communities. Made from a natural soy wax blend with premium cotton wicks and custom fragrance oils, our candles are non-toxic and contain no lead, plastics, paraben, petroleum or phthalates. To learn more, please visit homesick.com.

Homesick is part of Win Brands Group (Win), a leading owner of product-focused, consumer brands that deliver happiness and incredible experiences to their customers. In addition to Homesick, Win's current portfolio includes the likes of QALO (silicone wedding rings and accessories) and Gravity (the original weighted blanket).

About Bud Light

The Bud Light brand name represents a family of products including Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, Bud Light Peels, Bud Light Chelada, Bud Light Platinum and Bud Light Platinum Seltzer. At the forefront of innovation, Bud Light continues to expand its product portfolio, offering a wide range of products brewed to meet the ever-changing preferences of consumers everywhere. Since 1982, Bud Light has delivered the best-selling premium light lager in America that is consistently brewed with a fresh, clean finish. For more information about Bud Light and our full family of products, visit www.BudLight.com.

