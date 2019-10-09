"Make It Benzie" County, The Ultimate Michigan Outdoor Destination for Fall Color Touring

Visit Point Betsie Lighthouse, one of the most photographed lighthouses in Michigan. Hike or bike along the picturesque Lake Michigan shoreline, on wooded trails and colorful tree lined country roads. Kayak or canoe the Platte and Betsie rivers abundant with fish and wildlife and autumn color. Take a chairlift ride to the top of Crystal Mountain to view miles of brilliant trees and amazing views. Golf at courses offering great play and wonderful autumn scenery. Relax at fun restaurants, a winery/meadery, hand crafted micro brew pubs and a farm-focused distillery. While enjoying a leisurely color tour, discover out-of-the-way places offering the perfect gifts for holiday gift giving. Benzie County has the perfect mix of shopping and adventure, beauty and local bounty!