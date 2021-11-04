Make It Easy: Create a Coffee Bar at Home

MONTVALE, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee trends evolve, but its popularity is constant. Two thirds of American adults drink coffee daily, with almost half of them buying it at a coffee shop, restaurant or convenience store. According to Capresso, home coffee bars are trending because of a combination of beverage and lifestyle trends.

Capresso Cafe Select & Infinity Plus Grinder Capresso H2O Select Water Kettle

Convenience rules. Many are working at home or spending more time there, while others are resuming busy schedules out and about. Either way, there is not enough time in the day, and a home coffee bar saves time while shortening the wait for that pick-me-up in a cup every morning. Experience the best in brewing with the Capresso Café Select, with a 15-bar pump providing optimal pressure for rich crema, the thin layer of foam that is the hallmark perfectly prepared espresso. Pair it with the Capresso Infinity Plus Conical Burr Grinder, an extremely wide grinding range from ultrafine Turkish to coarse. This is a commercial-grade solid conical steel burrs with advanced cutting design for high precision grinding.

Going gourmet. Today's consumer knows that all coffee is not equal. For a better cup, use fresh water and grind whole beans right before brewing. The Capresso CoffeeTEAM TS grinds whole coffee beans and then brews into a 10-cup stainless steel thermal carafe that keeps coffee perfectly hot for hours, without reheating. With five fineness settings for light to dark beans, and a charcoal water filter that removes up to 82% of the chlorine and other impurities.

Fun with frothing. Frothed or steamed milk plays a starring role in cappuccinos, lattes, milk-based steamers and more. The Capresso froth Select has four settings: cold froth, hot froth, hot milk or hot chocolate. In addition to frothing or steaming for coffee specialties, it can make frothy hot chocolate using chocolate chips or chunks, or powdered or liquid chocolate. With simple one-button operation, and dishwasher-safe stainless steel milk pitcher with stay-cool handle.

Budget benefits. A home beverage bar can pay for itself versus buying coffee away from home – and tea too. The programmable H2O Select Water Kettle can prepare any type of tea, with 11 temperature settings, a keep-warm function, and a chlorine reducing and extended boil settings to purify water taste. For additional savings and convenience, pour your brew into a portable vacuum carafe to take it with you throughout the day.

For more information, visit capresso.com.

Media contact: Field Marketing & Media, [email protected], 713-869-1856

SOURCE Capresso