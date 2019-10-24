Make It Easy: Trendy Ways to Simplify Meal Preparation

Advanced Multi Cookers – Advanced models are upgrading countertop multi cookers to a new level. The Fissler Souspreme Multi Pot features integrated sous vide as one of its 18 one-touch cooking programs. Widely used in professional kitchens and now made easy for the home, sous vide cooks meat, poultry, fish and vegetables that are perfect every time, with better flavors and texture. This multi pot is also ideal for quick and easy one-pot meals, such soup, stew, chili, and more.

Air Frying – The Frieling Air Frying XL can fry French fries, kale chips, steaks, burgers, fish and more, making them crispy on the outside and moist on the inside. An advanced countertop appliance with a dishwasher-safe removable basket, it lets you bypass messing with hot oil for deep frying, or waiting for the oven to preheat. 4.6-quart capacity, with 6 programmable settings for your favorite dishes.

Grilling All Year – Grilling season is here to stay: 75 percent of U.S. adults own a grill or smoker, and the majority use it year-round. For best results, the CDN ProAccurate Rotating Thermocouple Thermometer provides an accurate temperature reading in just 3 seconds, with an automatic rotating display for right or left-handed use. Extra big digits, 1.5mm thin tip, and a wide temperature range.

Rapid Boiling – The epitome of easy cooking involves pouring boiling water for instant soups, ramen noodles, or for reconstituting gourmet mushrooms or other dehydrated vegetables. The Capresso H2O Select Water Kettle boils water faster than a stovetop kettle. It has eleven programmable settings from 110° to 212° F, with a 30-minute keep-warm function programmable between 110° and 190° F. Detachable base for cordless pouring and serving.

Food To Go – Multiply every home cooked meal by creating additional portions to take to the office, to school or on the go. Zoku Neat Stack food storage containers have leak-proof lids with waterproof seals, plus robust latches that are easy to open and close. White containers feature color-coded bands for easy identification. The Zoku Neat Stack Freezer Pack either snaps under the lid or nests on top of lid to keep cold food chilled.

