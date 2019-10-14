Make It Movement Launches Statewide Effort to Motivate Texans to Earn a Skill and Build a Career

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While the Texas economy remains one of the most robust in the nation, the demand for skilled professionals in industries as diverse as solar technology, healthcare, welding and construction is far outpacing the supply of qualified candidates. At the same time, many Texans and Americans have the misperception that the only path to a great career and quality income requires a bachelor's degree.

This disconnect was the purpose behind the recent launch of the Make It Movement, a multi-tiered public awareness campaign designed to inform, inspire and engage Texans around the growing opportunities within the trades; highlight the value of education and training gained through community colleges, technical schools and apprenticeships; and bring back the dignity these vital careers deserve. Through the work of the Movement, high school students, teachers, counselors and parents, along with working Texans who struggle to make ends meet, will realize that there are various paths to rewarding careers.

The Movement is the brainchild of Roy Spence, American Advertising Federation Hall of Famer and co-founder of GSD&M, creators of the acclaimed "Don't Mess with Texas" campaign. Primary support comes from leading apparel and footwear company, VF Corporation and its Dickies® workwear brand, which has long focused on promoting trade work, closing the skills gap and retooling the workforce for the future, based on the belief that work dignifies us. Together with financial support from The Promiseland Project and Hunt Consolidated, Inc., the plan is to significantly expand the Movement in 2020.

According to Spence, "The Make It Movement will get perception in line with today's reality in Texas and across America that, while a four-year college path is right for many, it's not the only path to a great living and great life. It's especially gratifying that our mission has struck a chord with leading employers in Texas such as Hunt Consolidated and Dickies."

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas is facing a perfect storm of a thriving, diverse economy paired with an insufficiently equipped workforce required to fill more than 137,000 skilled job openings as of September 2019. Make It Movement aims to fill this need by educating Texans of the various paths to "skilling up." For example, career seekers can earn an associate degree at one of more than 50 statewide community colleges.

"At Dickies, we believe it is our role to fuel the pride and passion that comes from the dignity of work, which is why we are so proud to be a key partner of Make It. Since 1922, we have been a trusted brand that has stood alongside generations of proud makers, equipping them with tough, durable workwear that has enabled them to make and shape our world. We are excited about this important campaign and hope that it will encourage others to follow their passion and join the Make It Movement," said Executive Vice President and Group President of VF Workwear, Curt Holtz.

The Make It Movement's website provides a range of information such as current career opportunities by region within Texas, information on education requirements and resources, employment listings with salary potential and more. Visitors to the site can sign up to show their support for the Movement and receive information on career openings as well as campaign updates.

About Make It Movement

The Make It Movement is a multi-tiered public awareness campaign designed to change the perception that a four-year college path is the only route to a successful career in America. It is a joint effort of the Promiseland Project, VF Corporation's Dickies® brand and Hunt Consolidated, Inc. This grassroots alliance aims to inspire/encourage career seekers at all stages of life to learn a skill and make a fulfilling career, and to meet the increasing demand for skilled workforce in Texas and beyond. Learn more at makeitmovement.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About Dickies®

Dickies®, the world's leading performance workwear brand, has provided workers with durable, functional and comfortable workwear since 1922, pioneering such iconic styles as the 874® work pant. A brand of VF Corporation, the Dickies® brand portfolio continues to evolve and today includes modern apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and kids. The brand's range of products is available in more than 100 countries, allowing individuals around the world to experience the performance of Dickies®. For more information, visit www.dickies.com or follow on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About VF

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world's largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies connecting people to the lifestyles, activities and experiences they cherish most through a family of iconic outdoor, active and workwear brands including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland® and Dickies®. Our Purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and our planet. We connect this Purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all stakeholders and use our company as a force for good. For more information, please visit vfc.com.

About The Promiseland Project

The Promiseland Project is a long-term marketing and grassroots campaign crafted to unleash the power of Purpose to help bridge the cultural divide in America. Led by co-founder Roy Spence, it is comprised of a diverse group of business and mission-driven leaders dedicated to using the power of purpose-inspired marketing as a Force for Good, engaging Americans of all walks and stages of life on initiatives that bring people together such as the Make It Movement. Learn more at thepromiselandproject.com

