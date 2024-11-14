Make It Pop with Pomegranates!

MADERA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Pomegranate season is officially underway. Harvested October – January, the season is short but oh so sweet. Perfectly aligned with the holidays, there's no shortage of festive ideas to make snack time and recipes pop with color, flavor and nutrition.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/pomegranate-council/9302851-en-california-pomegranate-season-officially-underway

Add pomegranate pieces, arils and a homemade compote to cheese boards this holiday season.

To celebrate the season, the Pomegranate Council partnered with Tara "Teaspoon" Bench. As the former food editor of Martha Stewart Living, Tara knows how to make the holidays special.

"From a gorgeous cheese platter to a holiday ham, the pomegranate's bright, juicy, red arils elevate any dish. Not to mention, they make a fabulous centerpiece!"

Pomegranate arils or juice made from the arils make for a show-stopping ingredient in cocktails, salads, dips, sides, entrees, desserts, and more. Adding sweetness, juiciness, and crunch, pomegranate possibilities are truly endless!

Adds Tara: "Pomegranates are the quintessential food gift! Deliver whole pomegranates to neighbors or make my Pomegranate Crunchy Clusters, a delicious mix of chocolate, coconut, granola and pomegranates."

Got wellness goals this holiday season? Pomegranates can help you achieve those too! Whether you're looking for an anti-aging boost or a smoothie ingredient to help fuel your workouts, pomegranates have the winning nutrients. From vitamin C to polyphenols and potassium, this ruby red fruit has you covered.

For more pomegranate recipes and information, visit www.pomegranates.org or www.TaraTeaspoon.com.

About the Pomegranate Council

The Pomegranate Council was founded in 1997 to promote the California pomegranate industry and create awareness and purchase intent among international and domestic markets.

SOURCE Pomegranate Council