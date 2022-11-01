MAKE LIFE EASY, A LEADING MARKETER OR PRODUCTS FOR HOME AND PERSONAL USE, LAUNCHES THE WALKING PAD

WalkingPad is known for its patented fold & stow technology, which works well in small spaces at home or in the office. Tweet this

"This product is very special and is trending just at the right time", said Mike Dolder Founder of the MAKE LIFE EASY Marketing Group. We started in Fitness Products back in 1982 and graduated to strength, cardio and of course treadmills through the 90's. We moved into hot tubs and gradually hit our stride with the categories we now market, but never have we been as excited about a new offering as we are with WALKING PAD. It truly fits our theme MAKE LIFE EASY. The PATENTED DOUBLE FOLD and STOW TECHNOLOGY makes it perfect for urban apartments, young family suburban homes, exercise rooms and the office" said Dolder. "It's not complicated and it's easy to use. If you don't have time for the gym; sit at a desk all day, live in a small space or don't have room for exercise equipment, then it's perfect for you. You can walk or jog under a stand desk or in your living room. No matter the weather, you can now get a year-round workout at your convenience" said Dolder. The WALKING PAD comes with a simple app to track speed, distance and time that can be controlled from your phone or iPad.