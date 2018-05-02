Make Mom the Center of Your Mother's Day Celebration at BRIO All Weekend Long! BRIO Is Featuring a Special Brunch Menu, Offered May 12 & 13

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIO Tuscan Grille is honoring moms this year throughout Mother's Day weekend by offering a special brunch menu. In celebration of the holiday, moms can relax with their families and create new memories while enjoying BRIO's signature favorites. The Mother's Day brunch menu will be available on Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13 until 3 p.m. At BRIO, there's an experience to celebrate every day, and guests can also enjoy BRIO's full menu throughout the weekend.

Sicilian Omelette Bloody Mary

In honor of Mother's Day, BRIO's special brunch menu will feature the following signature favorites:

Frittata Al Forno : Eggs, angel hair, bacon, caramelized onions, spinach, artichokes, Asiago, Parmesan cream and fresh fruit

: Eggs, angel hair, bacon, caramelized onions, spinach, artichokes, Asiago, Parmesan cream and fresh fruit Sicilian Omelette : Ham, bacon, sausage, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, Mozzarella, brunch potatoes

: Ham, bacon, sausage, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, Mozzarella, brunch potatoes Ham & Biscuit Benedict : Poached cage-free eggs, ham, biscuit, grilled asparagus, hollandaise, brunch potatoes

: Poached cage-free eggs, ham, biscuit, grilled asparagus, hollandaise, brunch potatoes Berries & Cream French Toast : Cream cheese stuffed, bacon

: Cream cheese stuffed, bacon Shrimp & Grits: Black pepper shrimp, creamy smoked Gouda polenta, poached cage-free eggs, ciabatta

Black pepper shrimp, creamy smoked Gouda polenta, poached cage-free eggs, ciabatta Center Cut Filet: 9 oz. filet, roasted vegetables, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes

9 oz. filet, roasted vegetables, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes Gorgonzola Crusted Lamb Chops: New Zealand raised, grilled asparagus, mashed potatoes, mushroom Marsala sauce

raised, grilled asparagus, mashed potatoes, mushroom Marsala sauce Surf & Turf: 6 oz. filet, broiled lobster tail, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables

"At BRIO, we are honored to offer moms and their families a delicious menu, relaxing setting, and extraordinary service to help create a memorable Mother's Day experience," said BRIO Tuscan Grille Chef & Culinary Director Alison Peters. "During our weekend-long celebration, we know mom will enjoy a well-deserved break with her family. We are happy to offer a special menu that everyone can enjoy!"

In addition to brunch, BRIO is also offering its spring gift card promotion, available through Sunday, June 17. For every $100 in gift cards purchased, guests will receive a free $25 bonus card, redeemable Monday, June 18–Friday, Aug. 31. The spring gift card promotion is available for purchase in BRIO restaurants and online.

Reservations are recommended at BRIO for Mother's Day weekend. Guests can make reservations online for all BRIO restaurants by visiting www.BrioItalian.com. For a list of locations, please visit www.BrioItalian.com.

Tweet this: Everything you are, she helped you to be. So here's to you, mom. Make mom the center of your Mother's Day at @BrioItalian and enjoy a special weekend brunch menu May 12 & 13. #visitbrio

About BRIO Tuscan Grille

BRIO (meaning "lively" or "full of life") is a "polished casual" restaurant serving authentic, northern Italian cuisine. The subtitle, "Tuscan Grille" is descriptive in the menu that features oven-roasted steaks, chops and seafood, similar to what one would find in an authentic ristorante in Tuscany. BRIO's philosophy is "to eat well, is to live well;" which is why it only uses the finest and freshest ingredients. BRIO brings the pleasure of the Tuscan country villa to the American city. BRIO is part of Columbus-based BRAVO|BRIO Restaurant Group (BBRG). Founded in 1992, BBRG currently operates more than 100 restaurants including BRAVO! Cucina Italiana, BRIO Tuscan Grille and Bon Vie Bistro. Please visit the website for BRIO locations at www.brioitalian.com and follow the restaurant on Twitter (@brioitalian) and Facebook (facebook.com/brioitalian)

About BRAVO | BRIO Restaurant Group, Inc.

BRAVO | BRIO Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBRG) is a leading owner and operator of two distinct Italian restaurant brands, BRAVO Cucina Italiana and BRIO Tuscan Grille. BBRG has positioned its brands as multifaceted culinary destinations that deliver the ambiance, design elements and food quality reminiscent of fine dining restaurants at a value typically offered by casual dining establishments, a combination known as the upscale affordable dining segment. Each of BBRG's brands provides its guests with a fine dining experience and value by serving affordable cuisine prepared using fresh flavorful ingredients and authentic Italian cooking methods, combined with attentive service in an attractive, lively atmosphere. BBRG strives to be the best Italian restaurant company in America and is focused on providing its guests an excellent dining experience through consistency of execution. For more information, visit www.bbrg.com.

Contact:

Durée Ross / Durée & Company, Inc.

954-723-9350 T

194368@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/make-mom-the-center-of-your-mothers-day-celebration-at-brio-all-weekend-long-brio-is-featuring-a-special-brunch-menu-offered-may-12--13-300640799.html

SOURCE BRIO Tuscan Grille

Related Links

https://www.brioitalian.com

