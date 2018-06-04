Make Music Day 2018 Announces Full Schedule

Completely different from a typical music festival, Make Music Day celebrates and promotes the natural music maker in all of us, regardless of ability. Reimagining their cities and towns as stages, every kind of musician – from bucket drummers and opera singers to hip-hop artists and marching bands – pours onto streets, parks, plazas, porches, rooftops, gardens and other public spaces to celebrate, create and share their music with friends, neighbors and strangers. From Usher-themed carpool karaoke in the singer's hometown, and an airport spoon jam, to shower singing in a bustling downtown square and a "Street Studio" in a cow pasture, Make Music Day in the U.S. will also offer an impressive lineup of quirky and one-of-a-kind events.

Launched in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique, Make Music Day is presented in the U.S. by The NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the nonprofit Make Music Alliance. In addition to major citywide celebrations, Make Music Day will also include smaller festivities in other communities nationwide.

Highlights of Make Music Day in the U.S. include over 200 Mass Appeals that gather large groups of musicians to participate in impromptu performances using single instruments such as guitars, harmonicas, accordions, flutes, percussion, trombones, French horns, synthesizers, ukuleles, djembes and saxophones – and free guitar, harmonica, ukulele, drum and other instrumental lessons are being offered nationwide.

Additional national Make Music Day highlights include:

Bucket Drumming – Outdoor bucket drumming workshops will be held in plazas and parks in over 40 cities including Los Angeles, Black Hills (SD), Boston, Columbia (SC), Fullerton, Huntsville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Salem (OR) and San Jose. Percussionists will be invited to make music together in events ranging from structured classes to free-flowing bucket drumming circles. Participants will receive Vic Firth drum sticks to use.

– Outdoor bucket drumming workshops will be held in plazas and parks in over 40 cities including Los Angeles, Black Hills (SD), Boston, Columbia (SC), Fullerton, Huntsville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Salem (OR) and San Jose. Percussionists will be invited to make music together in events ranging from structured classes to free-flowing bucket drumming circles. Participants will receive Vic Firth drum sticks to use. Stones/Water/Time/Breath – Performances of Dean Rosenthal's experimental composition in which participants select any body of water and perform a set of actions designed to create a soothing listening experience will be held in Boston, Columbia (SC), Martha's Vineyard, Miami and other cities

Performances of Dean Rosenthal's experimental composition in which participants select any body of water and perform a set of actions designed to create a soothing listening experience will be held in Boston, Columbia (SC), Martha's Vineyard, Miami and other cities Sousapaloozas – In Chicago, Cleveland, Fullerton, Iowa City, Minneapolis-St.Paul, Portland (ME) and Salem (OR), hundreds of brass and wind musicians will join together to play the music of The March King, John Philip Sousa

– In Chicago, Cleveland, Fullerton, Iowa City, Minneapolis-St.Paul, Portland (ME) and Salem (OR), hundreds of brass and wind musicians will join together to play the music of The March King, John Philip Sousa Mamma Mia Sing-Along Trucks – In New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami, fans can dance, jive and have the time of their lives while singing their favorite ABBA songs, accompanied by live musicians. In celebration of the new original movie musical "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," the sing-along trucks will make stops at several locations in each city throughout the day.

– In New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami, fans can dance, jive and have the time of their lives while singing their favorite ABBA songs, accompanied by live musicians. In celebration of the new original movie musical "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," the sing-along trucks will make stops at several locations in each city throughout the day. Young Composers Contest – In celebration of Make Music Day, music technology company MakeMusic and the American Composers Forum hosted a composition contest for young composers aged 13-21. The two winners – Adrian B. Sims of Baltimore and Louis A. Josephson of Princeton Junction (NJ) – will have their respective pieces, "Force Field" and "Galliard Overture," performed live in Cleveland, Minneapolis-St. Paul and other select cities on Make Music Day.

Other events around the U.S. will spotlight the musical history and ingenuity of each city including:

Usher-Themed Carpool Karaoke – In the superstar singer's Chattanooga hometown, people will bring their lovers and friends and unleash their inner Usher in a Green Commuter safely parked at a solar-powered charging station

In the superstar singer's Chattanooga hometown, people will bring their lovers and friends and unleash their inner Usher in a Green Commuter safely parked at a solar-powered charging station Shower Singing – Folks can embrace their powerful shower singing skills right in the middle of busy Lobsterman Park in downtown Portland (ME), where a claw foot tub with a shower curtain will be set up. Inside the shower will be a microphone and amp for people to belt out the lyrics to their favorite song.

Folks can embrace their powerful shower singing skills right in the middle of busy Lobsterman Park in downtown Portland (ME), where a claw foot tub with a shower curtain will be set up. Inside the shower will be a microphone and amp for people to belt out the lyrics to their favorite song. From Nothing to Something: A BNA Spoon Jam – At the Nashville International Airport, travelers will be invited to participate in a mass spoon play-along event led by Lucius "Spoon Man" Talley and in partnership with the National Museum of African American Music, and Arts at the Airport. Travelers will be given a pair of spoons to keep.

At the Nashville International Airport, travelers will be invited to participate in a mass spoon play-along event led by Lucius "Spoon Man" Talley and in partnership with the National Museum of African American Music, and Arts at the Airport. Travelers will be given a pair of spoons to keep. Harlem to Broadway! – At the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Harlem's Marcus Garvey Park, a concert celebrating music from the "Great White Way" will be held featuring selections from the songbooks of legendary composers and Harlem residents. Presented in partnership with Jazzmobile and the Marcus Garvey Park Alliance.

– At the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Harlem's Marcus Garvey Park, a concert celebrating music from the "Great White Way" will be held featuring selections from the songbooks of legendary composers and Harlem residents. Presented in partnership with Jazzmobile and the Marcus Garvey Park Alliance. Musical Intervention World Record Attempt – In New Haven, people brought together by the Musical Intervention organization will lead an attempt to break the world record for the most vocal solos in a song recording. They are inviting at least 365 people to have their voices recorded, proclaiming the power of music.

In New Haven, people brought together by the Musical Intervention organization will lead an attempt to break the world record for the most vocal solos in a song recording. They are inviting at least 365 people to have their voices recorded, proclaiming the power of music. Mount Rushmore Concerts – At the Mount Rushmore National Memorial outside Rapid City (SD), seven local music groups – including a marching band, a chorus and a ukulele orchestra – will perform under the famous faces of "violinist" Thomas Jefferson, "classical music patron" Theodore Roosevelt, "operagoer" Abraham Lincoln, and George Washington, father of the country (and of musicians)

– At the Mount Rushmore National Memorial outside Rapid City (SD), seven local music groups – including a marching band, a chorus and a ukulele orchestra – will perform under the famous faces of "violinist" Thomas Jefferson, "classical music patron" Theodore Roosevelt, "operagoer" Abraham Lincoln, and George Washington, father of the country (and of musicians) Water Music – At several waterfront locations in Boston, a new site-specific environmental work inspired by the Charles River and Handel's famous piece, "Water Music," will be performed. Listeners will each create their own experience by walking within and around the performers (brass players, percussionists and singers).

– At several waterfront locations in Boston, a new site-specific environmental work inspired by the Charles River and Handel's famous piece, "Water Music," will be performed. Listeners will each create their own experience by walking within and around the performers (brass players, percussionists and singers). Twilight Chorus (for Humans) – At the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, a choir of sixteen voices will be dispersed across the grounds singing slowed down transcriptions of birdsong to create the world premiere of composer Peter M. Wyer's "Twilight Chorus (for Humans)"

At the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, a choir of sixteen voices will be dispersed across the grounds singing slowed down transcriptions of birdsong to create the world premiere of composer Peter M. Wyer's "Twilight Chorus (for Humans)" The 2018 DCI Tour Premiere – The premiere at Ford Field in Detroit coincides with Make Music Day and kicks off Drum Corp International's annual summer tour with a live broadcast to nearly 500 U.S. movie theaters. Additionally, many of the over 70 drum corps, SoundSport and DrumLine Battle ensembles worldwide that participate in the summer tour will play a part in live performances in celebration of Make Music Day.

The premiere at Ford Field in Detroit coincides with Make Music Day and kicks off Drum Corp International's annual summer tour with a live broadcast to nearly 500 U.S. movie theaters. Additionally, many of the over 70 drum corps, SoundSport and DrumLine Battle ensembles worldwide that participate in the summer tour will play a part in live performances in celebration of Make Music Day. Swamped – Esteemed guitarist and composer Elliott Sharp will lead a flotilla of 10 canoes down Brooklyn's Gowanus Canal at dusk while playing a 90 minute solo guitar concert amplified by waterproof speakers, towed in the water behind each boat.

Esteemed guitarist and composer Elliott Sharp will lead a flotilla of 10 canoes down Brooklyn's Gowanus Canal at dusk while playing a 90 minute solo guitar concert amplified by waterproof speakers, towed in the water behind each boat. Lift Every Voice – In Chicago, choirs and vocal ensembles will come together in a celebration of the diversity of our musical communities and the power of music to bring people together regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, class or religion. Each ensemble will perform on their own around lunchtime at venues across the city before meeting up for a grand finale performance in Millennium Park's Wrigley Square

In Chicago, choirs and vocal ensembles will come together in a celebration of the diversity of our musical communities and the power of music to bring people together regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, class or religion. Each ensemble will perform on their own around lunchtime at venues across the city before meeting up for a grand finale performance in Millennium Park's Wrigley Square Kingfield Porch Fest – In Minneapolis-St. Paul, the Kingfield Neighborhood Association will weave its annual Porch Fest into the local Make Music Day celebration. People will be encouraged to meander through the neighborhood and enjoy over 50 performances presented on front yard stages.

– In Minneapolis-St. Paul, the Kingfield Neighborhood Association will weave its annual Porch Fest into the local Make Music Day celebration. People will be encouraged to meander through the neighborhood and enjoy over 50 performances presented on front yard stages. Orchestral Play-Along –Students and community musicians will have the unique opportunity to bring their instruments and collaborate with members of the Chicago Philharmonic in rehearsing and performing a free mixed program at Humboldt Park Boathouse

–Students and community musicians will have the unique opportunity to bring their instruments and collaborate with members of the Chicago Philharmonic in rehearsing and performing a free mixed program at Humboldt Park Boathouse World's Largest "M" – On the site of the largest "M" in the world, built out of limestone on a hillside in Platteville (WI), participants will play a variety of percussion instruments on each of the 266 steps leading to the top.

– On the site of the largest "M" in the world, built out of limestone on a hillside in Platteville (WI), participants will play a variety of percussion instruments on each of the 266 steps leading to the top. Earth Harp – At NAMM's Museum of Making Music in San Diego, the world's longest playable stringed instrument – the Earth Harp – will be strung from the building and played by an ensemble of musicians led by William Close

– At NAMM's Museum of Making Music in San Diego, the world's longest playable stringed instrument – the Earth Harp – will be strung from the building and played by an ensemble of musicians led by William Close Lyric Writing and Hip Hop Cypher – In Hartford, local poet and hip hop educator Roberto "LAUGH" Sanchez will lead a lyric writing workshop focused on hip hop and hip hop poetry. Participants can join a cypher circle led by LAUGH and featuring local hip hop musicians.

– In Hartford, local poet and hip hop educator Roberto "LAUGH" Sanchez will lead a lyric writing workshop focused on hip hop and hip hop poetry. Participants can join a cypher circle led by LAUGH and featuring local hip hop musicians. "Spice Girls" Choir – In Philadelphia, South Fellini and The Passyunk Neighborhood association are partnering up to present a sing-a-long at Passyunk Square of the Spice Girls song, "Wannabe"

– In Philadelphia, South Fellini and The Passyunk Neighborhood association are partnering up to present a sing-a-long at Passyunk Square of the Spice Girls song, "Wannabe" "Louie, Louie" Play-a-long – In Issaquah (WA), locals will gather on the steps of City Hall to play and sing to the hometown favorite "Louie, Louie"

– In Issaquah (WA), locals will gather on the steps of City Hall to play and sing to the hometown favorite "Louie, Louie" Boom Box Marching Parade – Day of Music Fullerton (CA) will be inaugurating a Boom Box Marching Parade as part of the many activities celebrating June 21 with Make Music Day. The parade, down historic Wilshire Avenue to the Fullerton Museum Plaza, will be marching to the Talking Heads song "Road to Nowhere."

– Day of Music Fullerton (CA) will be inaugurating a Boom Box Marching Parade as part of the many activities celebrating June 21 with Make Music Day. The parade, down historic Wilshire Avenue to the Fullerton Museum Plaza, will be marching to the Talking Heads song "Road to Nowhere." Opera at the Ball Park – Members of the Minnesota Opera's multiple choruses will perform throughout the St. Paul (MN) Saints' June 21 home game

– Members of the Minnesota Opera's multiple choruses will perform throughout the St. Paul (MN) Saints' June 21 home game Sound Suit Performance – In the far north of Wisconsin, art students from Land O' Lakes Arts will give a short performance outside the school using music-making sculptural costumes they've created called "Sound Suits" inspired by artist Nick Cave.

Around the world for Make Music Day, Found Sound Nation and Harman will create "Street Studios," transporting the basic elements of a music studio onto sidewalks, inviting passersby from the community to join in a completely improvised music creation session. Street Studio cities will include Bangalore, Budapest, Moscow, Querétaro (Mexico) and Tokyo. Cities around the U.S. will join as well, including New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Nashville, Seattle and even in a cow pasture in Reedsburg (WI).

Other global highlights will include over 500 events in the U.K. with featured projects for songwriting, brass bands and rural music-making, 3,000 events in more than 100 cities in China with an opening ceremony at the China Millennium Monument in Beijing, Australia's first nationwide celebration, including a livestreamed performance from the Sydney Opera House and a massed performance of "Waltzing Matilda" – the country's unofficial national anthem – organized by the Mitchell Conservatorium and Australian Music Examinations Board, 200-plus events in Lagos (Nigeria) headlined by performances at 16 concert venues, Street Studios, a multi-instrument Mass Appeal, and Learn to Play events, as well as the Festa della Musica in Italy featuring thousands of free concerts in 14 airports, 24 national parks, 140 ports, 177 Carrefour supermarket locations and on countless street corners in over 450 Italian cities.

Additionally, iconic buildings and landmarks in participating cities worldwide will join their U.S. counterparts in shining orange in honor of Make Music Day.

All Make Music Day events are free and open to the public. Participants who wish to perform, or to host musical events, may register at MakeMusicDay.org.

About Make Music Day

Held annually on June 21 to coincide with the summer solstice, Make Music Day is part of the international Fête de la Musique, taking place in more than 800 cities across 120 countries. The daylong, musical free-for-all celebrates music in all its forms, encouraging people to band together and play in free public concerts. This year, over 80 U.S. cities and the entire states of Vermont and Connecticut are organizing Make Music celebrations, encompassing thousands of music making opportunities nationwide. Make Music Day is presented by The NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the nonprofit Make Music Alliance. For more information, please visit www.makemusicday.org.

Participating U.S. Make Music Cities in 2018

Allen (TX), Asbury Park (NJ), Asheville (NC), Austin, Black Hills | Rapid City (SD), Boise, Boston, Bridgeport, Buffalo, Burlington (VT), Canandaigua (NY), Cary (NC), Cedar Rapids (IA), Charlotte, Chattanooga, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbia (SC), Columbus (OH), Connecticut (statewide), Davis (CA), Denton (TX), Detroit, El Paso, Fairfield (CT), Fullerton, Hartford, Huntsville, Iowa City, Issaquah (WA), Land O' Lakes (WI), Liberty (MO), Long Beach (CA), Los Angeles, Madison, Mauldin (SC), Mentor (OH), Miami (FL), Middletown (CT), Middletown (OH), Milford (CT), Milwaukee, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Montclair (NJ), Muskogee (OK), Nashville, New Haven, New York, Niagara Falls (NY), Nicholasville (KY), Northeast CT (Willimantic), Northwest CT (Torrington), Ossining (NY), Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Platteville (WI), Portland (ME), Port Townsend (WA), Provo, Reedsburg (WI), Rochester (NY), Roselle Park (NJ), Salem (OR), San Antonio, San Diego, San Jose, Seattle, Somerville (NJ), Southeast CT (New London), St. Louis, Stamford (CT), Stratford (CT), Suwanee (GA), Tinley Park (IL), Vermont (statewide), Washington (DC), Waterbury (CT), Wichita, Worcester and Wyoming County (NY).

About The NAMM Foundation

The NAMM Foundation is a non-profit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its 10,300 members around the world. The NAMM Foundation works to advance active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs. For more information about The NAMM Foundation, please visit www.nammfoundation.org.

