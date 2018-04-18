Make Music New York Returns On Thursday, June 21

Completely different from a typical music festival, Make Music Day celebrates and promotes the natural music maker in all of us, regardless of ability. Reimagining their cities and towns as stages, every kind of musician – from bucket drummers and opera singers to hip-hop artists and marching bands – pours onto streets, parks, plazas, porches, rooftops, gardens and elsewhere to celebrate, create and share their music with friends, neighbors and strangers.

Launched in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique, Make Music Day is presented in the U.S. by The NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the nonprofit Make Music Alliance.

Highlights of Make Music New York will include:

Harlem to Broadway! – At the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Harlem's Marcus Garvey Park , a concert celebrating music from the "Great White Way" will be held featuring selections from the songbooks of legendary composers and Harlem residents. Presented in partnership with Jazzmobile and the Marcus Garvey Park Alliance.

Additionally, Punk Island and Porch Stomp – each of which is a festival within Make Music New York – will be held on the special dates of June 23 and 24, respectively.

Punk Island will take place at the Harlem River Picnic Area on Randall's Island featuring over 80 bands performing from five separate micro-curated stages throughout the day.

Porch Stomp will take place from the historic porches surrounding Nolan Park on Governors Island. This daylong folk festival will feature over 70 of the city's best Bluegrass, old-time, roots and American music, plus square dancing and a Banjo parade around the island for the whole family.

All Make Music New York events are free and open to the public. Participants who wish to perform, or to host musical events, may register at MakeMusicNY.org. A full schedule of events will be posted on the website in early June.

About Make Music New York

Now entering its 12th year, Make Music New York (MMNY) is a unique festival of 1,000+ free concerts in public spaces throughout the five boroughs of New York City, all on June 21, the first day of summer and longest day of the year. MMNY takes place with similar festivities in 800 cities around the world – a global celebration of music-making. For more information, please visit www.makemusicny.org.

Support for Make Music New York comes from NAMM Foundation, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the NYS Legislature, Lily Auchincloss Foundation, Urschel Charitable Fund, La Vida Feliz Foundation, Stavros Niarchos Foundation, Dorothy Kay Trust, NYC & Company Foundation, Gilder Foundation, PianoPiano, Metro NY, WQXR and New York Music Month.

About Make Music Day

Held annually on June 21 to coincide with the summer solstice, Make Music Day is part of the international Fête de la Musique, taking place in more than 800 cities across 120 countries. The daylong, musical free-for-all celebrates music in all its forms, encouraging people to band together and play in free public concerts. This year, over 70 U.S. cities and the entire states of Vermont and Connecticut are organizing Make Music celebrations, encompassing thousands of music making opportunities nationwide. Make Music Day is presented by The NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the nonprofit Make Music Alliance. For more information, please visit www.makemusicday.org.

About The NAMM Foundation

The NAMM Foundation is a non-profit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its 10,300 members around the world. The NAMM Foundation works to advance active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs. For more information about The NAMM Foundation, please visit www.nammfoundation.org.

