Make Room Celebrates National Month for Renters in September

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Month for Renters in September, Make Room, Inc. President and CEO, Ali Solis, issued the following statement:

"Imagine working, sometimes more than one job, and you still can't afford to pay rent every month. This is the reality for 25 million Americans impacted by the housing-affordability crisis. Food, medical care and prescriptions often take a backseat to rent. This is a nightmarish reality in a country where dreams are supposed to come true. At Make Room, we work hard every day to elevate affordable housing on the national agenda and advocate for policy change to ensure all Americans have access to a safe, secure and affordable home."

Thursday, 9/13 – Press Conference – "The Doors of Make Room"



10:30 a.m. – Freedom Plaza



"The Doors of Make Room" is a public art exhibition representing the 11 million households living one paycheck away from eviction. Make Room commissioned 11 artists, in some of the most highly ranked rent burdened states in the country, to paint 11 door sculptures, which will be placed in high tourist and traffic areas around Washington, DC from Sept. 13-28. The Sept. 13 press conference, which will include remarks from Congressman Denny Heck, will officially kick off the first public art exhibition in Washington, DC since the 2004 "Pandamania."

Sunday, 9/16 – Home, Health & Finance Expo and Symposium



11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – National Building Museum (free)



Make Room partnered with Citi Community Development and Credit Builders Alliance for their signature traveling event, which kicks off in Washington, DC followed by Miami (9/22) and Chicago (Oct.). The event aims to help renters stabilize their housing, build credit, receive free health assessments, and connect with resources to improve overall health and financial wellbeing. A new housing stability loan focused on aiding in emergencies will be introduced. This year's Celebrity Ambassador, Gotham actor J.W. Cortes, will be on hand to share his personal connection to housing instability. NBC4 Washington anchor Wendy Rieger will also participate.

About Make Room, Inc.



Make Room, the nation's leading organization working to address the rental housing crisis in America, gives voice to struggling renters and seeks to elevate affordable rental housing on the national agenda. We're advocating for better policies and telling the stories of real families who can't make rent today.

