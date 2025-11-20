Make Spirits Bright: Crystal Head Vodka Tops Holiday Gift Lists

Crafted from the highest-quality ingredients and blended with pristine water, Crystal Head Vodka is available in three distinct expressions, each offering its own character and personality:

Original – Crafted from premium Canadian corn and presented in its signature skull-shaped, crystal-clear bottle. A clean, neutral profile perfect for classic cocktails.

Onyx – Made from premium Blue Weber agave sourced from a single farm in Mexico offering earthy, subtly sweet notes and warm spice, making it ideal for tequila-style cocktails. The skull bottle and cap feature a luxurious, glossy black finish.

Aurora – Crafted from premium English wheat, delivering a bolder, drier profile with crisp, peppery notes. Beautifully presented in an iridescent bottle inspired by the northern lights.

All three expressions are sugar-free, gluten-free and just 70 calories per serving, allowing consumers to indulge in the spirit of the season without the guilt.

Crystal Head Vodka is widely available at local liquor stores. Those seeking something extra special can explore exclusive holiday bundles available at crystalheadvodka.com/shop. The curated sets feature limited-edition bottles and premium accessories, including skull-shaped shot glasses, designed to make gifting effortless and exciting. While the online bundles can be shipped only to select U.S. states, consumers in eligible markets can access specialty items available exclusively on the Crystal Head Vodka website.

"Crystal Head Vodka has always been about inspiring creative spirits everywhere," Aykroyd said. "The holidays are a time of connection, celebration and generosity. We're proud to offer unique gifting options that bring people together and add a little extra sparkle to the season."

Crystal Head Vodka stands as one of this season's top holiday gifting ideas. Whether for the cocktail enthusiast, the spirits collector or the person who "has everything," every bottle and thoughtfully curated bundle delivers a truly premium and unforgettable experience.

For cocktail inspiration to elevate your holiday hosting, visit: https://www.crystalheadvodka.com/cheers-to-the-season-crystal-head-vodka-releases-holiday-cocktails/.

