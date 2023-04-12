MAKE SPRING TRAVEL ALL ABOUT NEW DISCOVERIES

--Inns of Monterey Announce Celebrate Spring Offerings--

MONTEREY, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Take a break from the daily grind and celebrate getting past the dreary winter months with a little fresh air, sunshine, and outdoor recreation.

Inns of Monterey make getting away easy with the Celebrate Spring offers which includes discounts on guestroom accommodations. Each of the Inns offers something for everyone in addition to great locations, deluxe accommodations, and fantastic service. Plan your trip to Monterey; you'll come back feeling refreshed, invigorated and more alive.

Spindrift Inn Ocean View Room overlooking Monterey Bay Sanctuary

Spindrift Inn boasts a beachfront setting over Monterey Bay with a traditional, Mediterranean coastal décor. Located at 625 Cannery Row, this romantic hotel has 45 renovated guestrooms and suites with plenty of natural light and serene ambiance. Complimentary continental breakfast served daily to your guestroom with afternoon wine and cheese hour nightly, and paid valet parking is available. Leave winter behind and treat yourself to something special while enjoying 15% off your stay when you book now through May 15, 2023. (800) 841-1879. www.spindriftinn.com

Monterey Bay Inn is located at 242 Cannery Row, adjacent to San Carlos Beach and is near the Coast Guard Pier, Cannery Row Shopping and Monterey Bay Aquarium. The 49 guest rooms are stylish and eco-friendly with sweeping views of Monterey Bay, abundant natural light, and balconies. A rooftop hot tub overlooks the Bay and there is easy access to the beach. Complimentary continental breakfast served daily and parking available. Book direct and receive 10% off on all accommodations. (800) 424-6242. www.montereybayinn.com

Victorian Inn is one of Monterey's most historic hotels steps from legendary Cannery Row. The heart of the Victorian Inn is its historic 1907 Lang House, where guests check in, dine, and socialize. Our casual, light-filled dining room serves a complimentary continental breakfast buffet. After a day of exploring, guests relax and enjoy the wine and cheese reception in the charming lobby parlor. The hotel's 70 guestrooms are housed adjacent to the Lang House. Oversized guestrooms are stylishly decorated and feature amenities such as cozy in-room fireplaces, on-site parking, and lovely gardens. Four legged friends are always welcome. Start your Spring right when you stay 3 nights, you will receive 15% off and stay 4 nights, and you will save 25% off any room type. Victorian Inn is located at 487 Foam Street, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 232-4141. www.victorianinn.com

Wave Street Inn's beachy décor is inspired by the area's natural beauty and Cannery Row's fishing heritage. Contemporary art and pops of ocean-blue and starfish orange accents for a sunny, laid-back vibe. Paid parking is available on site and outdoor fire pits offer the perfect way to unwind after a busy day. Book Direct this Spring and save 10% off any accommodations. Wave Street Inn is located at 571 Wave Street (800) 764-2595. www.wavestreetinn.com

Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is in historic downtown Monterey. Charming gardens, hacienda-style buildings, and gracious guestrooms pay homage to California's Spanish heritage. Casa Munras is home to award-winning Esteban Restaurant, where Executive Chef Mario Garcia's California-inspired Spanish cuisine is prepared with the finest and freshest local ingredients. Guests appreciate modern comforts and signature amenities, including parking on-site, complimentary Wi-Fi, a fitness room, an outdoor heated pool, and pet-friendly accommodations. Spa treatments are available at DESUAR, a private day spa located adjacent to the hotel. This Spring, when you stay 3 nights, you will receive 15% off or stay 4 nights and you will save 25% off any room type. Casa Munras is located at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940. www.hotelcasamunras.com. For reservations, call: (800) 222-2446

SOURCE Inns of Monterey