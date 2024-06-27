Make the Harvest Yard Your Destination Next Summer

Harvest Yard, the Somm. Hotel, and River Run Townhomes Complete Mid-2025

WOODINVILLE, Wa., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone who has been to the Hollywood District of Woodinville recently has noticed the tower-cranes and has seen the transformation in process. Rather than developing the parcels over time, the majority of the construction is being done simultaneously. By mid-next summer, the new Harvest Yard and the Somm. Hotel will be open for business and the initial real estate offering, River Run at Harvest, will be complete and likely sold out.

Harvest Yard - Open for Business Summer 2025

Anchored by prominent regional tenants, Harvest will be a destination retreat, both for people living in the broader Seattle area, and those planning their northwest travel. The Yard will include nearly 100,000 square feet of retail space and three levels of underground parking for up to 650 vehicles. Some of the most prominent regional restauranteurs have chosen to be in the Yard, including Sherbert Ho's Market Fishmonger with its coveted crab and lobster rolls, Ho's Bar Dojo and its Asian-fusion cuisine, Eric Donnelly's Rockcreek Seafood and Spirits, and Ethan Stowell's How to Cook a Wolf. The Yard will also offer a wide variety of tasting rooms – wineries include Gard Vintners, Lachini Vineyards, Cascade Cliffs, Grosgrain Vineyards, Upchurch Vineyard, Avennia Winery, W.T. Vintners, Sama Cellars, and DiStefano Winery. J.P. Trodden will offer its small batch bourbon and cigars will be featured at Kings Cigar Club. Other tenants include Rustic Cork's wine bar, Elm Candle Bar, Chasing Fireflies, and First & Main Real Estate. The Yard itself is a gathering spot with all these tenants surrounding a generous outdoor plaza. All of these and more are expected to be open in mid-summer of 2025.

The Somm. Hotel and Spa is also on schedule to open early next summer. A Marriott Autograph Collection, this 4-star boutique hotel includes 164 sleek guest rooms and suites, a luxury spa, fitness facility, a gourmet three-meal restaurant, lobby bar, and a rooftop bar and amenity space with unobstructed views of Mt. Rainier and the Sammamish Valley. The hotel will also be a coveted event facility, with 10,000 feet of space for banquets, weddings, corporate retreats, and special events. With a main-level bridge connecting The Somm. directly to the Yard, it will be easy to stay and play at Harvest.

Living at Harvest.

River Run at Harvest, with its 31 townhomes located alongside the Sammamish River Tail, will be fully complete by mid-2025, with the first homes move-in-ready by the end of 2024. Ranging in size from 1,968 to 2,975 square feet, these townhomes are located in the private corner on the river trail and many feature views of Mt. Rainier. "Presale response to River Run has been strong," says Sonya Johnston, broker of Harvest Agency, LLC. "Our buyers are excited to recreate on the Sammamish River Trail in the morning, and walk to the restaurants, tasting rooms and shopping at the Yard in the afternoon."

The Harvest redevelopment is the culmination of years of planning, design, entitlement, and execution. "We always wanted to build out Harvest in a single phase, to mitigate any lengthy construction environment, for the town and for new Harvest tenants and residents," says Jim Tosti, co-owner of Harvest. "We are thrilled that vision is coming to fruition, and that people can look forward to enjoying Harvest in 2025 and beyond."

