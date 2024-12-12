MAKE THE HOLIDAYS AFFORDABLE AND UNIQUE THIS YEAR WITH GOODWILL®

Holiday Shopping Tips to Help You Prepare, Save Money and Shop Sustainably

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While the holidays can be a time of joy and excitement, they can also be expensive, stressful and sometimes wasteful. With all of the planning, preparation and costs that the season brings, it's easy to get overwhelmed. Goodwill can help shoppers plan, save money, shop sustainably and make the most of their holiday season.

Here are some useful tips to help shoppers get organized and thrift successfully with Goodwill this holiday season:

Some local Goodwill organizations will color code their tags based on when donated items arrive at the store. After a certain number of days, specific color tags are discounted from the price marked. Keep your eye out for the discounted color of the week. Be an Environmental Steward: Donating and shopping at Goodwill also helps the environment. Our entire model is based on keeping products in circulation longer, and we've been doing so for more than 120 years.

"When you shop at Goodwill, you not only find unique holiday treasures, but you also help provide job opportunities for individuals in your local community," said Onney Crawley, chief marketing officer for Goodwill Industries International. "Donating and shopping at Goodwill also helps the environment by giving items a second life and helping people begin new lives."

Goodwill donors and shoppers support their local community by enabling the Goodwill mission of creating opportunities for people to gain job skills, advance their careers and find meaningful work.

When you bring donations to Goodwill or shop in our stores, you're also driving the circular economy by promoting reuse. Last year, Goodwill diverted more than 4.3 billion pounds of goods from landfills to give them a second life.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill works to enhance the quality of life of individuals and families by building bridges to opportunity, strengthening communities and helping people in need reach their potential through education and the Power of Work®.

For more than 120 years, Goodwill organizations have helped people find jobs, support their families and overcome systemic barriers to employment opportunities. There are 153 local Goodwill organizations across North America that assist people through a variety of employment placement services, job training programs and other community-based services. In 2023, the nonprofit helped more than 1.7 million people build skills, access resources and advance their careers. Goodwill sells donated items in more than 3,300 outlets and retail stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as online marketplaces. The revenue from their stores creates training programs, provides community support and connects people who want to build their careers to long-term employment opportunities.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org.

