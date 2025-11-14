Make This Holiday Hands-On: DOVAMAN Black Friday Deals Up to 36% Off

From everyday inspiration to holiday projects, Dovaman tools make creativity more affordable than ever.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DOVAMAN, the power tool brand designed for creative families and DIYers, launches its 2025 Black Friday sale on Amazon from November 20 to December 1 with discounts up to 36%. This season, makers and gift-givers can save on intuitive, family-friendly tools that turn everyday projects into hands-on holiday memories.

The TITANCE X9 Brushless Impact Wrench sees the deepest discount of the year at 36% off, now $191.96, down from $299.97, offering powerful performance in a portable design for DIYers seeking reliable, heavy-duty results.

DOVAMAN MCS01A Circular Saw

https://www.amazon.com/TITANCE-X9-Brushless-Heavy-Duty-Industrial/dp/B0DY1R963Z

The MCS01A Circular Saw is designed for DIYers who want precise, versatile cuts on wood, metal, PVC, and tile. Featuring six interchangeable blades, it is compact yet powerful. Originally $79.97, it is available for $63.97 during the Black Friday sale.

https://amzn.to/4otyqK1

The 20V Max Brushless Drywall Cut-Out Tool delivers clean, accurate cuts with its built-in dust guard and vacuum capturing up to 98% of debris, ideal for home projects and creative DIYers. Regularly $119.97, it is available for $91.77 during the Black Friday sale.

https://amzn.to/4njtlTJ

Also new this season is Dovaman Updated 10-Inch Dual Bevel Sliding Miter Saw, combining 9 quick angle stops, and dual-speed control to deliver smooth, accurate cuts on wood, PVC, and soft metals. Originally priced at $269.97, it's available for $249.97 during the Black Friday sale.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FYDR82VV?th=1

These tools make perfect gifts for DIY beginners, new homeowners, and families who enjoy making together. DOVAMAN's Black Friday sale on Amazon runs through December 1, giving everyone a chance to create more, spend less, and make this holiday truly hands-on together.

https://www.amazon.com/stores/DOVAMAN/page/A82DEFBA-817C-4DC1-A19A-24855B75A6A9?lp_asin=B0F8NJ6MH4&ref_=ast_bln&store_ref=bl_ast_dp_brandLogo_sto

About DOVAMAN

DOVAMAN creates easy-to-use, high-performance tools for real homes and real DlYers. Inspired by a dad building for his daughter, we believe pro-level results shouldn't require professional-level results. From circular and miter saws to sanders, chainsaws, and impact wrenches, every DOVAMAN tool is handy,intuitive and reliable—with clear controls, professional-level performance, and zero learning curve—all at a price that works for real families. You can start fast and finish proud Easy ls the New Pro. With DOVAMAN, every project becomes your hero moment at home.

SOURCE DOVAMAN