Make Time Wellness Debuts on QVC with Brain Health Starter Kit

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Make Time Wellness , the rapidly growing women's brain health brand, recently made its QVC debut on The New Beauty Inside & Out, a special QVC series devoted to holistic beauty and wellness. The presentation marks a significant milestone for the brand, which has gained national recognition for its mission—to get the world talking seriously about women's brain health.

One in five women will develop Alzheimer's disease¹, yet brain health receives far less attention than heart or metabolic wellness. Make Time Wellness is filling this critical gap. The live event featured Founder Emma Heming Willis presenting the Make Time Wellness formula designed to support cognitive function, vitality and beauty from within. The broadcast aired on QVC's main channel and was also available on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, QVC.com, the QVC mobile app and the QVC+ streaming app.

"I'm honored to share our mission and products with the QVC community," said Willis. "Partnering with QVC allows us to reach millions of women across the country where they are at with an empowering message: Our brain health matters, and it's never too early or too late to start supporting it."

"Partnering with QVC offers Make time the special ability to connect with women so they can take proactive steps to better cognitive wellness," said Helen Christoni, Founding Partner of Make Time Wellness. "It's vital we continue to educate and make a real difference in long-term cognitive health, starting with awareness."

"At QVC, we're passionate about bringing innovative wellness solutions to our community," said Christina Banas, Buyer, Wellness at QVC. "We're thrilled to welcome Make Time Wellness to our family of offerings as we believe together we can inspire women to take care of their well-being and discover new ways to prioritize themselves."

In its first year, Make Time Wellness earned impressive recognition. People magazine named Willis and Christoni among "Women Changing the World" in 2024. In January 2025, the brand's Brain, Body & Beauty Powder won an Oprah Daily Self-Care O-ward. In both 2024 and 2025, Make Time Wellness was included in the NewBeauty100, which recognizes innovative brands reshaping the beauty industry. Make Time also received KeHE's Golden Ticket award, underscoring the brand's innovation and retail readiness.

Make Time Wellness formulations feature clinically studied ingredients backed by peer-reviewed research, including Cognizen® Citicoline to support focus, attention, cognitive performance, and healthy brain metabolism; curcumin (from turmeric) which provides antioxidant support and protects against free radicals; acetyl-l-carnitine (ALCAR), which supports cellular energy and mitochondrial function; MCT oil, for rapid, efficient energy; biotin (vitamin B7) to support the health and appearance of hair, skin, and nails.

Make Time Wellness is committed to brain health advocacy and donates 5% of proceeds to Hilarity for Charity, an organization dedicated to promoting brain health awareness and supporting caregivers.

About Make Time Wellness

Make Time was created to help women prioritize their brain, body, and beauty—in that order, while making more time for themselves. Founder, Emma Heming Willis and Helen Christoni were surprised by the lack of education, awareness, and products that prioritize women's brain health. They turned their frustration into a global conversation while providing effective wellness products backed by science to help busy women put their brain health and overall wellness above all else. More than a brand, Make Time is a movement, committed to helping women make time for themselves, providing education, and giving back to charity. To learn more about Make Time, visit maketimewellness.com and follow @maketimewellness on Instagram.

