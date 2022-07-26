Nominations Will Be Unveiled on January 11, 2023; Awards Ceremony Set for February 11

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) will return to The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The MUAHS Awards honors outstanding achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater. The announcement was made today by Julie Socash, President of MUAHS, Local 706.

The 2022-2023 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards Timeline:

MAKE-UP ARTISTS & HAIR STYLISTS GUILD ANNOUNCES AWARDS TIMETABLE FOR 10th ANNUAL MUAHS AWARDS

Submissions Open for TV & Feature Film MON, Oct. 31, 2022 Submissions Close for Entries WEDS, Nov. 30, 2022 (5:00 pm PT) Nominations Voting Begins FRI, Dec. 16, 2022 Nominations Voting Closes FRI, Jan. 6, 2022 (5:00 pm PT) Nominations Announced WEDS, Jan. 11, 2023 Final Online Voting Begins MON Jan. 23, 2023 Final Online Voting Closes. MON Feb. 3, 2023 (5:00 pm PT) Winners Announced at MUAHS Awards Gala SAT, Feb. 11, 2023

*Dates subject to change

For a complete list of the MUAHS Awards Rules and Regulations and to submit productions, visit www.local706.org or www.muahsawards.com. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards rules should be directed to Kathy Sain in the MUAHS Awards Office at (818) 295-3933 or [email protected].

ABOUT LOCAL 706:

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, their diverse membership includes over 2,100 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood's most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and now the Internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials; "live" network television, all types of theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards®, Primetime Emmys®, Daytime Emmys®, Saturn Awards®, BAFTA Awards®, and many other honors for make-up and hair styling artistry including their own Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training both for members and others interested in the field to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

Dan Evans • IngleDodd Media

310.207.4410 • [email protected]

PRESS CONTACTS:

Weissman/Markovitz Communications • Cheri Warner • Andy Aguinada

[email protected] • 818.760.8995

SOURCE Make Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706)