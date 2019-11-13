Make Velum and Movento the Choice for Orchard Solutions

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the greatest hazards to almond orchards, nematodes can negatively impact root health. According to the California Department of Food and Agriculture, nematodes can cause up to a 50 percent loss in annual yield. Because they are an unseen threat, they are difficult to recognize before the roots have been damaged. Nematodes can cause low tree vigor, reduced water and nutrient uptake. A healthy, robust root system is necessary to maximize plant growth and reduce losses across orchards.

Velum® One plus Movento® from Bayer are a complete systemic solution designed to protect root health and maximize almond yield potential. Called the V+M Solution, the combination of these tools can boost plant health by not only preventing below ground plant parasitic nematodes but other above ground damaging pests such as mites and insects including scales, psyllids, mealybugs and aphids.

"In almonds, Velum and Movento work together," said Matthew Wilson, field sales representative for Bayer. "Velum will work on nematodes in a tree crop, whereas Movento will work on nematodes in addition to other insects."

Velum One is a wide-spectrum nematicide that protects roots and helps establish the almond crop. Velum One is soil applied pre- or post-plant through chemigation. It also has residual efficacy at a low application rate and offers fast, effective, long-term control of nematodes with advanced chemistry.

Movento is a foliar nematicide and insecticide, with two-way systemicity traveling both upwards in the xylem and throughout the entire plant via the phloem with high level of residual efficacy. Providing long-lasting and reliable protection both above and below ground, Movento is active by ingestion and is an integral part of a season-long Integrated Pest Management program. This results in a greener, healthier, more abundant almond harvest.

"It's important to manage nematode populations in orchards. Without proper management of nematodes over the course of time, the populations can build and cause significant plant injury, which can ultimately lead to a reduction in yield, reduction in vigor and a reduction in overall plant health," said Wilson.

To learn more about Velum One and Movento, please contact your Bayer representative or visit VelumOne.com and Movento.us.

Bayer is committed to bringing new technology and solutions for agriculture and non-agricultural uses. For questions concerning the availability and use of products, contact a local Bayer representative, or visit Crop Science, a division of Bayer, online at www.cropscience.bayer.us.

Visit the Bayer Connect - Social Hub for social media, recent news, blog posts, videos and more from Crop Science, a division of Bayer.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

Contact :

Bayer Media Hotline, 1-862-404-5118, or

Tyler Schwertner

Bayer

Tel: (325) 812-3676

Email: tyler.schwertner@bayer.com

Elizabeth Smith

Rhea + Kaiser

Tel: (630) 955-2601

Email: esmith@rkconnect.com

Find more information at www.cropscience.bayer.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

© 2019 Bayer Group. Always read and follow label instructions. Bayer, the Bayer Cross, Movento and Velum are registered trademarks of Bayer. Not all products are registered in all states. For additional product information, call toll-free 1-866-99-BAYER (1-866-992-2937) or visit our website at www.cropscience.bayer.us. Bayer CropScience LP, 800 North Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63167.

SOURCE Bayer

Related Links

http://www.bayer.us

