Make Vision Care a Priority in 2020

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's 2020 – the year of vision – yet many people don't make vision care a priority. Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF) is putting the focus on vision and encouraging everyone to get an eye exam this year.

Vote for Vision

Clear vision is important for everyone, but especially for kids. In the U.S., one in four schoolchildren has a vision impairment significant enough to impact their ability to learn. Since 80% of learning in a child's first 12 years is visual, it's easy to see how a child could fall behind in school if they are suffering from an undiagnosed vision problem.

EVF is committed to helping everyone see clearly. One way the foundation will achieve this in 2020 is through its Vote for Vision campaign which encourages people to prioritize their children's vision and to donate to the foundation so children in underserved communities can receive vision care.

This year, thanks to a generous matching grant, every donation made by an individual will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000. That means you can make twice the impact and help two children receive a vision exam and glasses for one donation of $50. Anyone who donates $25 or more will receive a Vote for Vision t-shirt.

EVF helps people in need get vision care in a number of other ways as well:

Together with Essilor of America, the foundation provides free eye exams and glasses to people in need.

EVF supports charitable eye doctors around the country with programs that make it easy for them to give back in their communities.

The Champions for Sight™ program has educational resources for schools, parents and students to ensure kids have the clear vision they need to succeed in school and life.

EVF partners with more than 250 nonprofits nationwide to expand the organization's reach in providing vision care.

"Vision impairment is one of the most prevalent disabling conditions among children in the U.S.," says Becky Palm, EVF President and Executive Director. "In 2020, we want every parent to be an advocate for their children's vision. Talk to your child's teachers, school nurse and eye doctor to make sure your student has clear vision, and donate to EVF to help kids in need."

Thanks to donors' support, no child or their family ever receives a bill for vision care from Essilor Vision Foundation. Learn more at www.evfusa.org.

About Essilor Vision Foundation

We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided more than one million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, non-profit organization committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more visit www.evfusa.org.

