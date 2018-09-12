Make Way for Maple - Boursin® Gournay Cheese Introduces New, Fall Flavor - Maple Bourbon

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over Pumpkin Spice, maple is the new tasty trend this fall season, and for a limited time, you can find Boursin® Maple Bourbon Cheese at your local grocery store.

This limited-edition flavor feeds every cheese lovers' fall cravings, infusing uniquely creamy, crumbly Boursin Gournay Cheese with sweet notes of maple and rich hints of bourbon. Whether it's paired with your favorite salty snack or whipped into a cheese cake for a holiday dessert, this delightful cheese will deliver warm, autumn comfort to your home and to the dinner table.

Boursin® Maple Bourbon Cheese

"This flavor will wow your guests' taste buds," said Melanie Nemoy, brand director of Boursin. "It's the perfect versatile ingredient or star of your cheese board for any entertaining moment this fall – from Friendsgiving to a cozy night in."

So grab your favorite fall fruit or savory crackers and pair them for an easy go-to way to elevate your dish and impress family and friends, this season!

Boursin Maple Bourbon is sold in the deli aisle of major retailers nationwide including Kroger, Albertsons, Ahold and more through the holiday months for the suggested retail price of $5.99.

About Boursin®:



Boursin® Cheese is one of the many popular brands from Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Fromageries Bel. A family-owned cheese maker headquartered in Paris, France, Fromageries Bel produces more than thirty local and international cheese brands that are sold in more than 120 countries around the globe. In addition to Boursin®, other USA favorites include Babybel®, The Laughing Cow® and popular cheese spreads marketed under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands delivers fun, healthy snack portions to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com

Media Contact



Catherine Faust



catherine.faust@edible-inc.com



312.240.3088

SOURCE Boursin

Related Links

http://www.belbrandsusa.com

