Make Way for Matcha Lattes at Dunkin'

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During our busiest days, it can be difficult to find even a moment to refresh and reset. Now Dunkin', the brand that keeps on-the-go people running with great coffee and espresso, will offer the perfect coffee alternative to help deliver that much-needed mental break, with the introduction of new Matcha Lattes.

As compared to traditional green tea, where the tea leaves are steeped or brewed, Matcha is made by stone grinding young green tea leaf buds into a fine powder. Dunkin's Matcha Lattes feature high-quality Matcha green tea powder, produced in the Nishio region of Aichi prefecture, Japan, where the finest Matcha has been grown for more than 800 years. Blended with guests' choice of milk for a fresh, vibrant green tea flavor balanced with subtle sweetness, Matcha Lattes can be served hot, iced or frozen. A fan favorite when first introduced for a limited time in Springfield, MA and Phoenix, AZ last year, Dunkin's beautifully bright Matcha Lattes will be available at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide beginning February 26.

According to Paul Racicot, Director of Global Culinary Innovation at Dunkin' Brands, "Whether you're an avid Matcha Latte drinker or are trying it for the first time, guests can expect an authentic, quality experience with Dunkin's Matcha Lattes. We're excited to offer millions of Americans a delicious new way to run on Dunkin' that perfectly matches the iconic brightness and energy that they know and love from our brand."

For a protein-packed treat to pair with the Matcha Lattes, Dunkin' is also launching the new Protein Muffin. Offering 16 grams of protein, Dunkin's newest muffin features blueberries, cranberries, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds. The Protein Muffin will be available for a limited time at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide beginning February 26 as well.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 13,000 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .

Media Contact:

Lindsay Cronin

Dunkin' Brands

lindsay.cronin@dunkinbrands.com

781-737-5200

SOURCE Dunkin’