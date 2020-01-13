Make Way for Truist Purple

"As a brand, we will innovate and redefine the client experience, making Truist the most client-centric financial services company," said Dontá Wilson, chief digital and client experience officer for Truist. "Our visual brand identity speaks to the importance of human touch and dynamic technology in delivering trusted solutions to our clients, and is a powerful depiction of our commitment to building the future of finance."

The Power of Purple

Truist Purple, the defining color of the new brand, is the combination of heritage BB&T burgundy and SunTrust blue. With the help of human behavior experts, Truist fashioned a signature color that stands out as rich, bold and distinctive, yet warm and inviting.

Better by Design

The monogram is made up of two T's that mirror the Truist name and represent Touch + Technology. Beginning with the stable and familiar shape of a square, Truist then rounded its corners to demonstrate the security and accessibility that the digital world of today expects.

"This striking visual expression is not what most would expect from a financial institution, and we're proud of that," said Susan Somersille Johnson, chief marketing officer for Truist. "Our identity is a symbol of the merger of equals between BB&T and SunTrust, which has brought the best of both brands together to build not only a better bank, but a better future for all who engage with Truist."

Truist Typography

A master typographer custom-made each letter forming the Truist logo. The wordmark was designed to be legible at small sizes and in digital interfaces for the name to stand out. As part of a commitment to creating better experiences, Truist built a typography to serve clients well, no matter what channel they prefer.

Together with global brand consultancy Interbrand, Truist gathered input from its teammates and clients through focus groups, workshops and interviews as part of a rigorous and research-driven approach to develop the brand identity.

In the weeks and months to come, clients will soon see more of this bold new look – on digital platforms, in branches and out-of-home advertising in Miami leading up to the Big Game being held there.

For now, Truist will continue to serve clients through their respective BB&T and SunTrust branches, websites, mobile apps, financial advisors and relationship managers. The transition to the full Truist experience will occur as systems are integrated over the next 18-24 months.

To download Truist's brand identity assets, such as the logo, visit https://media.truist.com/.

For more information, visit www.Truist.com.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to building a better future for its clients, teammates and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist is one of the nation's largest financial services holding companies offering a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist serves approximately 10 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

