Make With Paint™ Offers A Fun, Instructional Program For Beginning Painters

Each video series includes three easy, do-it-yourself projects that teach progressive skill development. Novice painters and those who have never painted before will learn skills and techniques as they move through each project.

Cari Voeltner has been painting for 21 years, and her art has transitioned through many styles, from realistic to abstract. She has a passion for hand lettering and decorative painting, especially with modern whimsical florals and subject matter, which you'll see in her video series. Cari is the owner and artist behind her company, Cari's Canvas.

Lucy Akins is the founder of Craftberry Bush, a lifestyle blog that publishes creative content about crafts, DIY, home décor, recipes and more. At an early age, Lucy learned the beauty art can bring to one's life, and she shares that with you in her Make With Paint™ series.

Each video series can be purchased from the SDP website at decorativepainters.org. Supplies to complete these lessons are available in the DecoArt Supply Kit, sold seperately or both the video series and the supply kit are available as a bundled kit.

Society of Decorative Painters (SDP) is a global community for painters and aspiring artists whose mission is to share ideas, develop skills and participate in a fun, creative environment. SDP recognizes diversity and excellence in all styles of painting.

The Society of Decorative Painters Foundation is a 501(c) 3 non-profit that seeks to preserve the American Heritage of tole painting, and to educate and interest novice painters in traditional and modern styles of painting.

