Make Your Dad a Superhero this Father's Day with Super Dad!, a New Personalized Book by I See Me!

MINNEAPOLIS, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As more mothers enter the workforce, both mother and father have become equal caregivers and providers for the family. Millennial dads have rejected the "bad dad" stereotype and are vocal about being active, involved parents. This Father's Day, publisher I See Me! offers a unique and memorable Father's Day gift, helping families show their appreciation and love for their superhero dads.

Super Dad! Personalized Storybook

The storybook Super Dad! can be personalized with the dad's name and a photo of his face, to make him the superhero star of the story. The book can also include the names of up to four people who love the Super Dad. If not uploading a photo, families can select the character's skin tone, hair color, hairstyle (including bald), facial hair, and the option to wear glasses! Add a special message to the dedication page and a photo of the father, or the father with his family, for the back of the book to create a unique family keepsake. Perfect for the dad who is difficult to buy for, this unique and creative 'I Love You' present helps families express their gratitude.

"In kids' eyes, their dad is larger-than-life, an absolute superhero who can solve any problem. Our goal was to create a book that will make dads and kids smile by celebrating the unique bond between them," says Maia Haag, I See Me's co-founder and president.

Families seeking a super-cool and thoughtful gift for dads, stepdads, or adoptive dads can order this product at www.iseeme.com, where it will ship directly to the recipient. Over nearly twenty years, I See Me! has become the leader in personalized books and gifts for children with a mission to bring smiles of joy and delight by making each person feel special. For more information about gift ordering, visit www.iseeme.com or call 1-877-744-3210.

