Make‑A‑Wish Named a 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner for Employee Engagement

National recognition affirms the enterprise's commitment to employee engagement, workplace culture and mission‑driven impact

PHOENIX, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Make‑A‑Wish® has been named a 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner for employee engagement, recognizing the enterprise's commitment to a purpose‑driven workplace culture where employees feel valued and supported. That culture advances the decades‑long mission of Make-A-Wish to create life‑changing wishes for children fighting critical illnesses around the country.

Gallup Identifies award recipients based on rigorous evaluation of employee engagement, leadership practices and organizational performance, drawing on workplace research. According to Gallup, organizations earning the Exceptional Workplace Award consistently invest in their people and use engagement as a strategic advantage to drive impact. The inclusion of Make-A-Wish in the annual list reflects a unified culture across the entire Make-A-Wish enterprise, connecting employees at the national level and throughout all 57 chapters around a shared purpose.

"This recognition affirms what I see every day at Make‑A‑Wish – a team that shows up with heart, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to our values," said Leslie Motter, president & CEO of Make‑A‑Wish America. "Our culture isn't just something we talk about; it's operationalized in how we treat each other, how we partner, and how we solve problems. When our people feel supported and connected, they are able to deliver extraordinary outcomes for the children and families we serve."

Since 1980, Make‑A‑Wish has granted more than 400,000 wishes across the United States and its territories. That reach is powered by a unified organization working alongside medical professionals, volunteers, donors, corporate partners and supporters to meet families facing a critical illness every 20 minutes.

To learn more about careers at Make-A-Wish and opportunities to help grant life-changing wishes, visit wish.org/careers.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 650,000 wishes worldwide; more than 400,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

SOURCE MAKE-A-WISH AMERICA