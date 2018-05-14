Makeblock Invited to Present its Insights and Best Practices on Future STEAM Education at RoboRAVE International

Recognized by RoboRAVE as a thought leader in STEAM education, Jasen Wang, founder & CEO of Makeblock, was invited to give a speech titled "Robotics in Education-Moving Forward" on-site. The speaking session was scheduled for 6 p.m. -7 p.m. on May 11. "The future of robotics and automation is coming at us fast, changing the job market. But we don't have to be panic, " said Jasen Wang. "Creativity is the gift of humanity, it will outsmart robots and automation. Hence the importance of using robotics for promoting STEAM education, which encourages creativity effectively. While implementing STEAM education is a challenging job, with the right technologies come in empowerment, it can be fun for teachers, students, and even parents."

Focused on integrating technologies with education, Makeblock has been dedicated to empowering kids that are 6 years old and up to deal with challenging problems and enjoy learning while playing. This year, Makeblock began the strategic partnership with RoboRAVE by sponsoring the RoboRAVE IQ Challenge and presenting a speech. Since 2001, RoboRAVE has expanded into a well recognized robotics competition, attracting participants from over 22 countries including Spain, China, Mexico, Nigeria, etc.

"As a former math and physics teacher myself, I've learned it's critical that students develop interest in and excitement about science and technology at early ages. As a NGO, RoboRAVE International has a vested interest in cultivating a strong pipeline of future innovators," said co-founder of RoboRAVE, Russ Fisher-Ives. "The competition is a great platform for students from different cultures and different educational backgrounds to work together and learn STEAM. Strategic partnerships with STEAM education solution providers such as Makeblock help us grow stronger together."

As part of Makeblock and RoboRAVE's common efforts to promote robotics education and STEAM, the competition offered a session called IQ invention where students could take part and create their own robotics inventions, putting their coding abilities to a test by participating in robotic jousting, sumo wrestling, track running, and more.

Elizabeth Keller, Mayor of Albequerque's wife, NASA Engineer, George Gorospe, and Jalisco Secretary of Education, Francisco Ayón López also came in attendance to celebrate the spirit of creativity and teamwork at the competition. During the event, Russ Fisher met with Jasen Wang to discuss untapped opportunities and to deepen cooperation of Makeblock's MakeX in RoboRAVE, with the common aim of leading students to unleash their potentials and prepare for the future.

One of the most important education robotics tournaments in the world. RoboRAVE International is going to be held in Beijing, China next year. In the following years it's going to be held in Japan and then Mexico.

Makeblock Co., Ltd, founded in 2013, is a leading STEAM education solution provider. Targeting the STEAM education and entertainment markets for schools, educational institutions and families, Makeblock provides the most complete hardware, software, content solutions, and top-notch robotics competitions, with the aim of achieving deep integration of technology and education. To learn more, follow @Makeblock on Facebook or on Twitter, or visit www.makeblock.com.

